FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Monday 4/21/25

NBA DFS Picks for Today's Playoff Games

Guards

Top Priorities

James Harden ($9,700) -- James Harden finished the regular season with a double-double and 46-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in each of his last five games, and he began the first-round playoff series versus the Denver Nuggets with 32 points, 6 rebounds, and 11 assists en route to 56.7 FDPs. The Nuggets had the worst adjusted defensive rating (115.2) in the regular season among teams in the postseason while they also ranked dead last in assist rate allowed (66.9%).

Jalen Brunson ($8,800) -- It didn't take long for Jalen Brunson to produce a notable performance in the first-round series against the Detroit Pistons, notching 47.4 FDPs in 40 minutes to help the New York Knicks secure a 1-0 lead. With the Pistons sitting at 25th in three-point percentage allowed (36.6%) and 27th in free throw rate allowed (27.6%), Brunson should remain extremely productive in Game 2.

Kris Dunn ($4,700) -- The Los Angeles Clippers have gone back to having Kris Dunn in their starting lineup, which led to him putting up 21.1 FDPs in 30 minutes of action in the team's Game 1 loss to the Nuggets. Dunn can accumulated a decent chunk of points via steals against a Denver squad that was 21st in steal rate allowed (8.6%), and FanDuel Research's projections have Dunn listed as the best point-per-dollar play (5.1x value) on the slate.

Wings

Top Priorities

OG Anunoby ($7,300) -- While I would love to have Kawhi Leonard ($9,200) in my primary lineup on Monday, I'll be prioritizing the high-salary guards and Nikola Jokic on the main slate. Given the fact that the Pistons were 22nd in steal rate allowed (8.8%) and allow teams to shoot efficiently from deep, it wasn't a surprise to see OG Anunoby notch 50.4 FDPs in Game 1 with 5 steals, making him a top priority if you're unable to get to Kawhi.

Tobias Harris ($6,400) -- On an inexperienced Detroit squad, Tobias Harris is a much-needed veteran presence, and he supplied 37.2 FDPs versus New York in Game 1. The Knicks are also a team that permits efficient from beyond the arc, with them ranking 26th in three-point percentage allowed (36.6%) during the regular season.

Tim Hardaway Jr. ($4,400) -- There's no doubt that Tim Hardaway Jr. is an extremely volatile player, but we'll need to save salary somewhere, and he just tallied 23.9 FDPs in 27 minutes as a starter to begin the first-round series against the Knicks. Hardaway had the second-most three-point attempts (8) in Game 1, and the Pistons will need him to continue knocking down outside shots if they want to make it a series.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Nikola Jokic ($12,500) -- No one on this slate comes close to having the floor/ceiling combo that Nikola Jokic possesses, and he just registered 67.8 FDPs in Game 1 against Los Angeles while falling one rebound shy of a triple-double. With the Nuggets having holes on their roster and an inexperienced head coach, Jokic logged 46 minutes in the overtime win over the Clippers, and I'm expecting him to handle around 40 minutes per game in the postseason.

Ivica Zubac ($8,500) -- Despite Jokic being one of the most gifted big man in NBA history on the offensive end of the court, he can be susceptible to giving up easy baskets on defense, which makes Ivica Zubac an interesting option if you're fading Jokic. Zubac has achieved 39.8 FDPs per game this season, and the experienced big has now earned a 20-point double-double in five of his last six outings.

Mitchell Robinson ($4,900) -- To begin the first-round series versus the Pistons, head coach Tom Thibodeau deployed a double-big lineup of Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson at one point during the game, and it produced solid results in the team's double-digit victory on Saturday. After posting 22.2 FDPs in Game 1 while contributing three stocks (steals plus blocks), Robinson should get a little more run in Game 2, which could make him a worthwhile value option if you're unable to get to Jokic or Zubac at center.

