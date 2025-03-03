FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Monday 3/3/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Kyrie Irving ($9,500) -- Things are setting up well for Kyrie Irving on Monday as he'll get to face a Sacramento Kings team that is giving up the ninth-most FanDuel points (FDPs) per game to PGs (50.0) over their last 15 contests. On top of that, the Kings are 30th in three-point percentage allowed (37.6%), 19th in free-throw rate allowed (25.3%), and 18th in assist rate allowed (64.7%).

Dyson Daniels ($7,800) -- Dyson Daniels excels at racking up stocks (steals plus blocks), and his upside is tremendous on Monday with the impending clash between the Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies possessing the highest total on the slate. The Grizzlies are 21st in steal rate allowed (8.7%) and 21st in block rate allowed (10.3%) while Daniels has logged three-plus stocks in seven of his last eight outings.

Davion Mitchell ($4,600) -- Up next for Davion Mitchell -- who has started in nine straight appearances for the Miami Heat -- is a Washington Wizards squad that is permitting the third-most FDPs per game to PGs (52.9). Washington is also sitting at 4th in pace, 23rd in assist rate allowed (65.6%), and 25th in steal rate allowed (9.1%).

Others to Consider

Trae Young ($9,300) -- Along with Daniels, Trae Young is in a stellar spot against a Grizzlies team that is 1st in pace, 16th in assist rate allowed (64.0%), and 25th in free-throw rate allowed (26.6%). Additionally, Memphis has surrendered the third-most FDPs per game to PGs (53.3) across their last 15 games.

Carlton Carrington ($5,300) -- With Jordan Poole already ruled out for the Wizards on Monday, Carlton Carrington should see a boost in usage versus the Heat. While Mitchell and Carrington stand out as salary-saving options right now, Scotty Pippen Jr. ($4,900) and Luke Kennard ($4,500) are names to watch if Ja Morant is unable to suit up for the Grizzlies.

Wings

Top Priorities

Desmond Bane ($8,000) -- Regardless of Morant's status for Monday's matchup against the Hawks, Desmond Bane is a viable player to target in DFS upon posting 41-plus FDPs in back-to-back outings. Not only is Atlanta ranked 28th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (56.1%), but they are 28th in three-point percentage allowed (37.3%) and 21st in assist rate allowed (65.3%).

Deni Avdija ($7,000) -- Following a one-game absence, Deni Avdija returned for the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, putting up 54.4 FDPs in 42 minutes of action against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Assuming Avdija is able to play the second leg of a back-to-back on Monday, the young forward has notched 41-plus FDPs in three of the last four contests he's started and finished.

Ausar Thompson ($6,400) -- The Detroit Pistons have ruled out Tobias Harris on Monday due to personal reasons, which should lead to more opportunities for Ausar Thompson. Similar to his twin brother Amen Thompson, Ausar generates plenty of his points with stocks, and the Utah Jazz are 29th in steal rate allowed (9.5%) and 30th in block rate allowed (13.0%).

Others to Consider

Caris LeVert ($5,500) -- Even though Caris LeVert is coming off the bench for the Hawks, he's gotten 27-plus minutes in six of his last seven appearances. As a result, LeVert has accrued 27-plus FDPs in four of his last seven outings, and the Grizzlies are coughing up the eighth-most FDPs per game to SGs (42.9) and second-most FDPs per game to SFs (44.5) this season.

Naji Marshall ($5,100) -- The Dallas Mavericks are going to be even more shorthanded on Monday with PJ Washington already ruled out, so Naji Marshall could handle more minutes at both forward spots against the Kings. Over their last 15 games, Sacramento is permitting the 10th-most FDPs per game to SFs (43.9) and 3rd-most FDPs per game to PFs (52.6).

Bigs

Top Priorities

Draymond Green ($6,600) -- The Milwaukee Bucks are the only team in the NBA to surrender more FDPs per game to Cs (63.5) than the Charlotte Hornets (62.8) across their last 15 contests. Amid the Golden State Warriors recent stretch where they've gone 7-2 in their first nine games with Jimmy Butler in the lineup, Draymond Green has scored 30-plus FDPs in eight of those outings, including 45.2 FDPs versus the Hornets on February 25.

Santi Aldama ($6,200) -- Santi Aldama was inserted into the starting five for the Grizzlies instead of Zach Edey in the team's most recent matchup, resulting in him tallying 46.1 FDPs. If Aldama draws another start over Edey on Monday, he should thrive versus a Hawks team that is ceding the fifth-most FDPs per game to PFs (49.8).

Kel'el Ware ($5,900) -- Rookie Kel'el Ware couldn't ask for a much better matchup on Monday. The Wizards allow the most FDPs per game to Cs (60.4) this season. Besides Ware earning 29-plus FDPs in four of his last five starts, Washington is also 30th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (68.1%), 25th in offensive rebound rate allowed (26.9%), and 26th in block rate allowed (10.5%).

Others to Consider

Jaren Jackson Jr. ($8,800) -- Jaren Jackson Jr. is another member of the Grizzlies that is worth consideration on Monday's slate, especially with his ability to accumulate stocks. Jackson is coming off 59.8 FDPs in his most recent performance, while he's logged three-plus stocks in 7 of his last 11 starts.

Jonas Valanciunas ($5,700) -- There's some risk in playing Jonas Valanciunas due to the Kings potentially deploying a smaller lineup at times with Domantas Sabonis sidelined, but he just produced 53.3 FDPs during Sabonis' early exit on March 1. Valanciunas will get to square off against a Mavericks team that is running out of bodies at the center position with Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively, and Daniel Gafford all inactive right now.

