FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Friday 5/9/25

If you're looking for a fun way to get in on the NBA playoffs, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

With NBA DFS, you can put your hoops knowledge to the test and ride with players you think will go off in a given night.

To help you along the way, we've got a bunch of tools here at FanDuel Research. Specifically, our NBA DFS projections update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the day's top plays at each position.

Let's dive into today's main slate on FanDuel.

Betting lines via the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Projections and betting odds may change after this article is published.

NBA DFS Picks for Today's Playoff Games

Guards

Top Priorities

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,700) -- Even though Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tallied only 48.8 FanDuel points (FDPs) in Game 2 versus the Denver Nuggets, he's now scored 33-plus real-world points in three consecutive playoff games for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Of the teams remaining in the playoffs, the Nuggets are recording the highest effective field goal percentage allowed (56.0%) and most assists allowed per game (26.7).

Tyrese Haliburton ($9,000) -- The Indiana Pacers are headed home for Game 3 after securing a 2-0 lead in their series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, which is why Tyrese Haliburton is standing out for Friday's slate. Haliburton has posted 47-plus FDPs in three of his last four outings, and FanDuel Research's projections currently have him forecasted for the third-most FDPs (45.0) on the slate.

Value Plays

Andrew Nembhard ($5,800) -- Just because I'm recommending Haliburton doesn't mean that I'm completely ignoring Andrew Nembhard, who has contributed 32-plus FDPs in each of the first two postseason matchups versus the Cavs. Cleveland is giving up the third-most assists per game (23.8) and highest three-point percentage allowed (38.1%) among teams remaining in the playoffs.

Russell Westbrook ($5,200) -- Russell Westbrook's decent scoring outputs off the bench in the first two games of the series have yet to result in him having a notable performance in DFS, but he's still notched 18-plus points in back-to-back contests. While Westbrook is tough to rely on from three-point range, his unrelenting energy tends to lead to him getting easy baskets via offensive rebounds and steals.

Wings

Top Priorities

Jalen Williams ($8,300) -- We've yet to get a ceiling performance from Jalen Williams in these playoffs, but the versatile wing has been somewhat consistent, generating 40-plus FDPs in four of his six appearances in the postseason. At the moment, our projections have Williams finishing with the fifth-most FDPs (41.4) on Friday's slate.

Aaron Nesmith ($5,500) -- It has been a fantastic run in the playoffs for Aaron Nesmith, who has registered 37-plus FDPs in three of his last five postseason starts. We all know Nesmith can do plenty of damage via stocks (steals plus blocks), and he's also supplied 14-plus points in each of his last six outings -- which have all come in the playoffs.

Value Plays

Alex Caruso ($5,300) -- After exploding for 49.2 FDPs in Game 1 against the Nuggets, Alex Caruso put up a dud in Game 2, concluding the contest with only 5.0 FDPs in 9 minutes of action in a game that OKC won by 43. I'm hoping Caruso's lack of production and playing time in Game 2 leads to him being a bit overlooked today, especially with it being tough to find reliable value plays on playoff slates.

Luguentz Dort ($4,500) -- Max Strus ($5,000) certainly deserves some attention, but Luguentz Dort continues to see his salary decrease despite remaining in the starting lineup for the Thunder. Entering Friday's pivotal Game 3, Denver is coughing up the fourth-most made threes per game (12.8) and second-highest three-point percentage allowed (37.1%) of the teams still playing in the postseason.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Chet Holmgren ($7,300) -- Despite failing to play 30-plus minutes in each of the first two playoff games versus the Nuggets, Chet Holmgren has still logged 35-plus FDPs in both outings. Holmgren has accrued four-plus stocks in four of his last five starts, and the Nuggets are permitting the most steals per game (8.9) and most blocks per game (7.7) among teams still alive in the playoffs.

Myles Turner ($6,300) -- Speaking of blocks, Myles Turner totaled five blocks en route to 51.1 FDPs in Game 2 against the Cavaliers, and he's now achieved 39-plus FDPs in three of his last four contests. FanDuel Research's projections currently have Turner listed as the best point-per-dollar play (5.8x value) on the entire slate.

Value Plays

Isaiah Hartenstein ($5,500) -- Isaiah Hartenstein has flirted with a double-double in each of the first two games of the series against Denver, and he's tallied 37-plus FDPs in two of his last three starts. With Hartenstein doing most of his damage in the paint and on the glass, it's worth noting that the Nuggets are allowing the third-highest defensive rebounding percentage (71.3%) and most points in the paint per game (52.7) of the teams still playing in the postseason.

Obi Toppin ($3,800) -- On these playoff slates, we're desperate for value to fit some of the high-salary studs, which makes Obi Toppin someone I'm willing to take a chance on despite his lack of playing time. Although Toppin hasn't logged more than 15 minutes in either of the first two games versus Cleveland, he's put up 15-plus FDPs and two-plus stocks in both outings.

You can also check out our latest 2025 NBA Playoffs printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

Log in to your FanDuel account to see your exclusive offers for the NBA Playoff games happening May 9th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NBA daily fantasy? FanDuel has plenty of contest options to make every moment more. Be sure to check out the NBA betting options, as well.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.