FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Friday 4/11/25

Let's dive into today's main slate on FanDuel.

Betting lines via the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Projections and betting odds may change after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Josh Giddey ($10,300)

Down the stretch, NBA DFS will always show an optimal stars-and-scrubs mold. It might just be a bit surprising Josh Giddey is a star in that equation as the Chicago Bulls battle in the East's Play-In race. Giddey's minutes (40) saw a noticeable uptick last time out, and he turned them into 74.7 FanDuel points (FDP). The stat-stuffer's matchup with the uptempo, tanking Washington Wizards definitely doesn't hurt.

Trae Young ($9,600)

The Atlanta Hawks are just one game up on Giddey's Bulls, and they'll also draw a tanker in the form of the Philadelphia 76ers. Philly's ragtag group has plummeted in defensive rating (DRTG) over their last 15 games (121.6) with a league-average pace. Trae Young's sturdy floor, topping 44 FDP in eight of his last nine, checks a lot of boxes in the high-salaried range himself.

Isaiah Joe ($4,300)

One team confirmed to empty the cabinet on Friday is the Oklahoma City Thunder. They'll rest seven of their nine leading scorers, but three-point ace Isaiah Joe is an exception. Joe sees a 6.1 percentage-point uptick in usage rate with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren off the floor, which he's parlayed into 34.5 FDP per 36 minutes. A Utah Jazz matchup allowing the most FDP per game to opposing point guards (54.9) is ideal, too.

Others to Consider

Ja Morant ($8,800)

A back-to-back at elevation isn't great, but the Memphis Grizzlies' postseason trajectory changes dramatically with another loss on Friday against the Denver Nuggets. Ja Morant has topped 44 FDP in five of six games since Memphis fired Taylor Jenkins, and the minutes continue to trend upward.

Jalen Pickett ($4,100)

With Jamal Murray (hamstring) doubtful again Friday, it seems new coach David Adelman prefers to run Jalen Pickett at the point guard spot. He logged 31 minutes on Wednesday to Russell Westbrook's 16. This salary is too low if a full role is expected.

Wings

Top Priorities

Jayson Tatum ($10,200)

It's a rare instance where we know more than 10 minutes before lock that we'll get Jayson Tatum playing with Jaylen Brown (knee) sitting. That is, arguably, essential for his fantasy viability at a five-digit mark, logging 51.9 FDP per 36 behind a 5.2 percentage-point uptick in usage rate. There's just extreme fear of a blowout here for both top small forwards on the slate. Anthony Edwards's Minnesota Timberwolves (19.5 points) are actually a larger favorite than Tatum's Boston Celtics (19.0).

Mikal Bridges ($6,500)

OG Anunoby and Josh Hart rested on Thursday, so no one knows which New York Knicks might play tonight -- even with the 3 seed still on the line. This is a good spot to back the NBA's iron man that always plays, Mikal Bridges. Bridges is gleaming through our NBA DFS projections at an expected 33.5 FDP in 33.0 minutes.

Aaron Wiggins ($6,000)

I mentioned Joe was one of just two of the Thunder's nine leading scorers playing tonight. Aaron Wiggins is the other, and he has this salary as a precautionary measure because of limited spurts of brilliance without individual starters. He's paced at an absurd rate of 41.4 FDP per 36 minutes with OKC's big three off the floor.

Others to Consider

A.J. Lawson ($4,300)

The Toronto Raptors have turned into an AAU squad that's playing guys communally but will rest RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley on Friday. We'll really want to emphasize production on this slate with so many value plays having a path to minutes, and A.J. Lawson seems to bring that package. He's averaged 32.9 FDP in his last five appearances eclipsing 26 minutes.

Jett Howard ($3,500)

Clinching the 7 seed, the Orlando Magic should limp to the finish line in a challenging year for health. Paolo Banchero (ankle), Franz Wagner (knee), and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (knee) randomly spawned on the injury report when the seeding was finalized, so expect Jett Howard to occupy a full-time role on the wing.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Nikola Jokic ($12,700)

I don't see a value center worth a pivot off Nikola Jokic on a slate filled with unknowns. Denver is one of the teams under a blanket in the Western Conference playoff picture. Over 60 FDP in seven straight games, Jokic has produced a new floor than what was perceived for a star in NBA DFS. Memphis will join the Nuggets in playing quick, which helps explains this marquee matchup's 244.0-point total.

Jonathan Mogbo ($6,100)

Toronto has a gem in Jonathan Mogbo. Tanking teams occasionally find one, and Mogbo has shown a new wrinkle to his game with minutes at the four as Jakob Poeltl (hand) remains sidelined. He's topped seven assists and three stocks (steals plus blocks) in consecutive games over 50 FDP. Expect the Raps to continue to take a longer look at the San Francisco alum.

Jaylin Williams ($4,800)

The argument for Jaylin Williams could be as simple as a center awarded 30-plus minutes against the Jazz. Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein last sat in conjunction on March 19th, which allowed the former Arkansas star to post 58.9 FDP in 37 minutes. It's perplexing that FanDuel didn't get a bit more out in front of his salary, but we'll all benefit from it.

Others to Consider

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,200)

The Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons will battle for the East's 5 seed this weekend in a two-game set. Detroit needs to win them both, so it'll be curious to see how the Bucks handle Giannis Antetokounmpo, who someone would certainly be justified to swap in for Jokic in tournaments if he plays. He's averaging 67.8 FDP per game over his last five as he continues to operate without Damian Lillard (calf).

Goga Bitadze ($4,200)

Wendell Carter Jr. (hip) joins the other Magic veterans on the injury report, which could unleash Goga Bitadze into the starting spot. Beyond a revenge narrative against the Indiana Pacers, Bitadze's been extremely productive when called upon this season. He's registered 38.7 FDP per 36 minutes without even accounting for Orlando's other absences.

