FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Friday 3/7/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

With NBA DFS, you can put your hoops knowledge to the test and ride with players you think will go off in a given night.

To help you along the way, we've got a bunch of tools here at FanDuel Research. Specifically, our NBA DFS projections update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the day's top plays at each position.

Let's dive into today's main slate on FanDuel.

Betting lines via the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Projections and betting odds may change after this article is published.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Jamal Murray ($8,300) -- No team is giving up more FanDuel points (FDPs) per game to PGs (57.9) over their last 15 games than the Phoenix Suns, and Jamal Murray has contributed 43-plus FDPs in three straight outings. Friday's clash between the Suns and Denver Nuggets possesses the highest total on the slate, so we'll want exposure to that game if it is competitive.

Immanuel Quickley ($7,400) -- The Toronto Raptors are going to be a bit shorthanded on Friday, and the Utah Jazz are permitting the most FDPs per game to PGs (54.8) this season. Immanuel Quickley has scored fewer than 35 FDPs in five consecutive contests, but the Jazz are 28th in three-point rate allowed (44.5%), 26th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (55.6%), and 27th in assist rate allowed (66.4%).

Isaiah Joe ($3,900) -- Ahead of Friday's bout versus the Portland Trail Blazers, the Oklahoma City Thunder ruled out most of their starters, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams, and Isaiah Hartenstein. As a result, there will be plenty of value options to target from OKC, with Isaiah Joe being one of them, as the Trail Blazers are 20th in three-point percentage allowed (36.1%).

Others to Consider

Keon Ellis ($5,100) -- Malik Monk has been ruled out for the Sacramento Kings on Friday, so Keon Ellis is expected to make another start in his absence. Ellis started for Monk in Sacramento's most recent contest, resulting in him putting up 34.9 FDPs in 38 minutes while notching four stocks (steals plus blocks).

Dante Exum ($4,700) -- The Dallas Mavericks are operating with a thin rotation due to a long list of injuries, and Dante Exum has a chance to return to the court on Friday following a one-game absence. If Exum is unable to suit up again, then Brandon Williams ($4,800) becomes a viable salary-saving option at PG with Dallas lacking available players.

Wings

Top Priorities

Scottie Barnes ($9,100) -- Considering that RJ Barrett has been ruled out for the Raptors, Scottie Barnes should naturally see a bump in usage and production against a Jazz squad that is 30th in adjusted defensive rating (118.4). This is also a pace-up spot for Barnes; Utah plays at the 11th-fastest pace (compared to Toronto playing at the 15th-fastest pace).

Aaron Wiggins ($5,400) -- The Thunder are going to need their scoring to come from somewhere on Friday, and Aaron Wiggins is capable of racking up points in bunches. Along with Portland ceding the 5th-most FDPs per game to SFs (43.4), they are 18th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (54.3%) and 24th in free-throw rate allowed (26.1%).

Alex Caruso ($4,300) -- Alex Caruso has been cleared to play on Friday after a one-game absence, making it possible he sees a healthy dose of minutes in his return given Oklahoma City's short list of available players. Besides the Trail Blazers being a team that allows plenty of second-chance points and three-pointers, they are 29th in steal rate allowed (9.4%).

Others to Consider

Naji Marshall ($6,300) -- Naji Marshall has been ultra-productive in an expanded role for the shorthanded Mavs in recent contests, accruing 38-plus FDPs in back-to-back games. On Friday, Marshall should see plenty of minutes against a Memphis Grizzlies team that is 1st in pace and 22nd in steal rate allowed (8.8%).

Klay Thompson ($5,800) -- Despite joining the Mavericks in hopes of reaching another NBA Finals, Klay Thompson is now tasked with being one of the lone available veterans on an injury-riddled roster. Thompson compiled 41.8 FDPs in Dallas' last game sans Kyrie, while the Grizzlies are coughing up the eighth-most FDPs per game to SGs (43.1) and second-most FDPs per game to SFs (44.4).

Bigs

Top Priorities

Nikola Jokic ($12,700) -- Nikola Jokic is dealing with an ankle injury and has tallied fewer than 55 FDPs in back-to-back outings, which isn't ideal for a player with a salary that is approaching $13,000. That being said, Jokic still boasts the highest salary on the slate if he plays, and the Suns are 24th in offensive rebound rate allowed (26.5%), 18th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (64.4%), and 18th in steal rate allowed (8.5%).

Bam Adebayo ($8,700) -- The salary is getting up there for Bam Adebayo, but he's averaged 26.5 PPG, 13.5 RPG, 5.0 APG, and 2.0 SPG en route to 55.7 FDPs per game over his last two contests with Kel'el Ware sidelined. Ware has been ruled out for Friday's matchup versus the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are 23rd in steal rate allowed (8.8%) and 20th in block rate allowed (10.1%).

Jaylin Williams ($4,600) -- Even if Jaylin Williams doesn't start for the Thunder with Hartenstein inactive, he should get plenty of run against a Trail Blazers team that is 30th in offensive rebound rate allowed (27.9%) and 22nd in block rate allowed (10.3%). Williams started in five consecutive games for Oklahoma City earlier this season, registering 9.2 PPG, 6.2 RPG, and 2.4 APG on 23.5 minutes per game during that span.

Others to Consider

Orlando Robinson ($4,000) -- Aside from Jakob Poeltl being ruled out on Friday, Jonathan Mogbo is expected to miss time for the Raptors, paving the way for Orlando Robinson to start versus the Jazz. In addition to Utah surrendering the 3rd-most FDPs per game to Cs (59.1), they are sitting at 28th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (65.7%) and 30th in block rate allowed (13.2%).

Kenrich Williams ($3,700) -- Kenrich Williams has never gotten consistent minutes throughout his career, but he's always been a solid point-per-minutes player in DFS whenever he's gotten an opportunity to play. At the moment, FanDuel Research's projections have Williams listed as the eighth-best point-per-dollar value (5.8x value) on the slate, forecasting him for 21.3 FDPs in 22.7 minutes of action.

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on any NBA game(s) taking place March 7th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NBA daily fantasy? FanDuel has plenty of contest options to make every moment more. Be sure to check out the NBA betting options, as well.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.