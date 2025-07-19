FanDuel MLB Promo Offer: 50% Profit Boost for "To Hit a Home Run" Bet Today 7/19/25

The MLB is back, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate baseball's return from the All-Star Break, FanDuel is offering all customers a special promotion.

All customers get a DAILY 50% Profit Boost Token to use on a “To Hit a Home Run” wager for any MLB game(s) today, July 19th, 2025!

All MLB odds eligible for this FanDuel promo offer can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 50% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on a "To Hit a Home Run" wager on any MLB game(s) taking place today.

Customers will be eligible to receive one Profit Boost Token each day during the Promotion Period.

Eligible "To Hit a Home Run" markets can be found under the "5 Days of Dingers" tab on the MLB Home Page.

Same Game Parlay / Same Game Parlay Plus / Parlay wagers are eligible as long as all legs consist of “To Hit a Home Run” wagers from eligible games

There is a maximum wager associated with use of your Profit Boost Token. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on each day of the promotion period. The promotion period runs until July 23rd, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.