FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Wednesday 9/18/24

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Tarik Skubal ($11,300), the practical shoo-in to take home this season's AL Cy Young honors, is pitching today, but he's not necessarily a high priority in DFS.

Skubal averages a whopping 41.8 FanDuel points per game and offers a high floor in fantasy. With that said, his matchup against a strikeout-resistant Kansas City Royals team (18.9% K%; second-lowest in MLB) isn't overly intriguing. More importantly, there's a couple of mid-tier throwers on Wednesday's slate that I'd love to get in on.

Let's start with the main reason why I'm not bullish on Skubal today: Spencer Schwellenbach ($9,400).

Does Schwellenbach pitch a dud every so often? Sure. But he's rocking a 3.20 ERA, 2.88 xFIP, 2.90 SIERA, and a massive 30.4% strikeout rate since this All-Star break.

This has helped propel him to an average of 37.5 FanDuel points across his last nine starts, including one boisterous 64-point outing. He'll take on a Cincinnati Reds team that strikes out at the fourth-highest rate versus righties (24.9%). The Ks could be coming left and right and the Atlanta Braves are -144 moneyline favorites, giving Schwellenbach a decent chance to earn a dub.

Past him, you could look to Nestor Cortes ($8,500) in his matchup against the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners strike out at a league-high 27.1% rate. Cortes doesn't hit us over the head with his 22.7% strikeout rate, but he's shown an ability to shove against weak competition and logged 39 FanDuel points in one start against Seattle this season despite lasting just five innings in that one.

I have a preference for Schwellenbach today, though Skubal is never a bad option if you can live with his salary while Cortes deserves a look at his more modest salary. You'll never have to talk me into Sonny Gray ($10,400), either, and the ace could fare especially well in a soft matchup versus the Pittsburgh Pirates.

