FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Wednesday 5/28/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Hunter Greene ($10,200)

While Zack Wheeler ($11,000) would be listed at the top here if the Philadelphia Phillies-Atlanta Braves matchup wasn't dealing with major weather concerns, Hunter Greene is a viable option despite the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals clash also having potential weather issues. At the same time, I don't think I'll be playing much of Greene on Wednesday due to the Royals having the lowest strikeout rate (18.2%) against right-handed pitching, and the hard-throwing righty has scored 27 or fewer FanDuel points (FDPs) while failing to reach the fifth inning in back-to-back starts.

Matthew Boyd ($9,700)

It was a shaky outing for Matt Boyd his last time out for the Chicago Cubs, giving up four earned runs and eight hits versus the Reds at Great American Ball Park, but he'll have a fantastic chance to bounce back against the Colorado Rockies at home on Wednesday. Along with Boyd producing a 3.12 xFIP, 1.08 WHIP, and 25.0% strikeout rate at Wrigley Field (compared to a 4.43 xFIP, 1.50 WHIP, and 22.9% strikeout rate on the road), the Rockies are registering the third-worst wOBA (.270), worst wRC+ (56), and second-highest strikeout rate versus southpaws this season.

Clarke Schmidt ($8,800)

Clarke Schmidt is far from a safe option due to his 14th-percentile walk rate (12.1%) along with the fact he's surrendered three-plus earned runs in four of his seven starts, but there is plenty of strikeout upside against the Los Angeles Angels. In addition to Schmidt being in the 79th percentile in whiff rate (29.9%) and 65th percentile in strikeout rate (24.2%), the Angels are posting the ninth-worst wOBA (.309), ninth-worst wRC+ (97), and highest strikeout rate (26.9%) when facing right-handed pitchers.

George Kirby ($8,400)

Although I didn't have much interest in George Kirby in his season debut for the Seattle Mariners due to his salary being high and his pitch count being monitored, his salary is only $8,400 now, and I expect him to get 80-plus pitches after tossing 72 pitches in his first start. On top of that, the Washington Nationals are notching the 12th-worst wOBA (.313) and 12th-worst wRC+ (99) versus righties, and rookie Logan Evans just tallied 43 FDPs against Washington on Tuesday.

Stacks to Target

New York Yankees

Players to Target: Paul Goldschmidt ($3,500), Aaron Judge ($5,100), Cody Bellinger ($3,600), and Anthony Volpe ($3,200)

The New York Yankees haven't done much in the first two games of the series versus the Angels, but Yusei Kikuchi is logging the eighth-worst xFIP (4.83), seventh-worst WHIP (1.54), and highest walk rate (12.6%) against right-handed batters. Aaron Judge (348 wRC+ vs. LHP) and Paul Goldschmidt (334 wRC+) have been elite versus left-handed pitching this season, and New York also gets to tee off against a Los Angeles bullpen that has the worst HR/9 (1.73), worst barrel rate (10.9%), and worst hard-hit rate (45.0%).

Chicago Cubs

Players to Target: Kyle Tucker ($4,500), Seiya Suzuki ($4,100), Pete Crow-Armstrong ($4,000), and Matt Shaw ($2,500)

Weather has stifled the Cubs' bats a bit at Wrigley Field in recent days as winds have been blowing in, but they could have a bit more success on Wednesday with winds blowing from left to right field. Even though Tanner Gordon (Colorado's projected starter) has looked solid in his first two starts, Chicago is sporting the fourth-best wOBA (.338), fourth-best wRC+ (118), and fifth-best ISO (.181) versus righties. Matt Shaw provides us with some salary relief in wraparound stacks.

Seattle Mariners

Players to Target: J.P. Crawford ($2,800), Jorge Polanco ($3,100), Cal Raleigh ($3,900), and Rowdy Tellez ($2,600)

Trevor Williams is expected to make his 11th start of the campaign on Wednesday for the Nats, and the veteran pitcher has coughed up three-plus earned runs in five consecutive outings, ranking in the 22nd percentile in xBA (.271), 27th percentile in average exit velocity (90.4 MPH), and 25th percentile in strikeout rate (18.3%). Along with J.P. Crawford (122 wRC+ vs. RHP), Jorge Polanco (167 wRC+), Cal Raleigh (174 wRC+), and Rowdy Tellez (123 wRC+) having formidable metrics versus right-handed hurlers, Washington's relivers are accruing the fourth-worst SIERA (4.16), second-worst WHIP (1.62), and fifth-lowest strikeout rate (20.0%).

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost for any LIVE wager on any MLB game happening May 28th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking to build some MLB DFS lineups? Check out FanDuel’s daily fantasy baseball lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.