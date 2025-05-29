3 Best French Open Bets and Predictions for Day 6 at Roland Garros

The tennis clay season concludes with the French Open -- otherwise known as Roland Garros -- bringing us the second Grand Slam of 2025.

We should see plenty of fun matchups and storylines emerge over the next couple of weeks, and FanDuel Sportsbook has French Open odds for all the matches over the next two weeks.

Let's see which third-round matches could have the most betting value on Friday.

Karen Khachanov vs. Tommy Paul

While Tommy Paul is a slight underdog to Karen Khachanov, you could argue it should be the other way around.

Like many Americans, the clay generally hasn't been too kind to Paul, but he reached the semifinals in Rome this month with wins over Tomas Machac, Alex de Minaur, and Hubert Hurkacz -- all players presently ranked inside the top 30 -- and he took Jannik Sinner to three sets in that semis loss.

Although Paul had to come back from down two sets in the second round against Marton Fucsovics (4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4), digging deep to win that kind of match in a major can often be a confidence booster going forward.

Khachanov has had a quiet 2025 campaign so far, coming in with a 12-12 overall record and just 7-5 on clay. He lost to Paul at Madrid a month ago, as well, and is 0-2 lifetime against the American. Khachanov also went five sets in his second-round match, so he won't have any rest advantage.

Tennis Abstract's clay Elo ratings rank Paul (12th) ahead of Khachanov (20th), and Massey Ratings projects a 64% win probability for Paul. He looks like a great value to back at plus money.

Elena Rybakina vs. Jelena Ostapenko

This matchup between two former Grand Slam champions is one of the most intriguing on Friday.

Jelena Ostapenko is about as all-or-nothing as they come, looking like a world-beater on some days while flaming out in spectacular fashion on others.

In the lead-up to this event, she won a title at Stuttgart that included wins over both Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek, but in classic Ostapenko fashion, she otherwise won just two matches total across her other three clay tournaments.

Meanwhile, Elena Rybakina has had an up-and-down season herself. However, she may have righted the ship just in time after winning a title at Strasbourg just before the French Open. While she didn't face any of the top contenders at that event, all four victories came against players ranked inside the top 50.

Per Tennis Abstract, both players are inside the top 15 in clay Elo rating, pointing to a close match. Although Rybakina leads their head-to-head 3-2 and has won three straight over Ostapenko, the two haven't played since 2023.

With Rybakina perhaps finding her form at the right time, it's hard to fully back the erratic Ostapenko to get the win, but we shouldn't be surprised if she can take at least one set. Both of Ostapenko's matches have gone three sets here so far, and it was only a month ago that she flashed her ceiling at Stuttgart.

Frances Tiafoe vs. Sebatian Korda

In a battle between two Americans who are quite familiar with each other, this has the makings of a back-and-forth affair that could go either way.

While both players remain ranked inside the top 25, neither one is having a stellar campaign. Tiafoe entered Paris with a 13-12 record (7-6 on clay) while Korda was 9-9 (3-4 on clay).

Clay has generally been the worst surface for the two, as well, and according to Tennis Absract's Elo ratings, Tiafoe ranks 38th and Korda ranks 48th on the surface. The two ratings are separated by under 14 points, further suggesting this is a toss up.

Despite all of this, both players haven't faced much adversity through the first two rounds, so each one should be well-rested and ready to put up a good fight. Tiafoe won both his matches in straight sets while Korda has dropped only one set.

Tiafoe and Korda are also even in their career head-to-head (3-3), and while Korda was victorious in the last three meetings, Tiafoe won their lone clay match at Estoril, and that one went to a deciding third set.

Any way you slice it, this feels destined to go four or five sets, which should lead to over 39.5 total match games. Massey Ratings' matchup tool projects five sets as the most likely outcome, as well.

You can also check out our 2025 French Open men's bracket and women's bracket, both available as free printable downloads at FanDuel Research.

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token for a 3+ leg parlay on any French Open tennis matches taking place on May 29th through June 1st! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest tennis odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the tennis betting options and upcoming tournaments.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.