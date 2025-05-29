3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Thursday 5/29/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Golden State Valkyries at New York Liberty

Natasha Cloud and the New York Liberty are in the honeymoon phase.

Cloud averaged 18.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.7 assists, and 2.7 steals across her first three games with New York, rightfully earning her Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors.

She took a step back in the scoring department in her fourth game, totaling just five points on meh 2-for-9 shooting, but still managed to add in three rebounds and 10 assists.

The Liberty have a strong 89.5 implied team total for tonight's matchup against the lesser Golden State Valkyries, and we can look for Cloud to outdo 23.5 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA).

She's garnered 18, 29, 30, and 37 PRA this season. While she's unlikely to sustain her current 28.6 PRA average, this date with Golden State puts Cloud in line for another busy night on the stat sheet.

The Valkyries are coughing up the fourth-most points and fourth-most assists per game to opposing guards in the early going. They shoot a league-high 33.0 threes per game but knock them down at a league-worst 27.3% clip, leaving a small guard such as Cloud the opportunity to track down long defensive boards. I like her outlook for tonight.

Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky

It might be time to put a life alert out on the Chicago Sky (0-4). All but one of their losses this season have come by 13 points or more. Dating back to last year's All-Star break, Chicago has been victim to an eye-popping 3-17 record.

The vibes are hardly any higher for the Dallas Wings (1-4). It took a date with a second-string Connecticut Sun group for Dallas to finally get in the win column. But with rookie Paige Bueckers already playing like an established W star and Arike Ogunbowale primed for better shooting days, I like the Wings to come out on top against Angel Reese and company on Thursday.

Bueckers added in 21 points on characteristic 8-for-10 shooting in Tuesday's 22-point victory over the Sun. The rookie has swiped at least two steals in four straight contests. Ogunbowale comes in with a troubling 30.0% FG% and 25.0% 3P%, but the at-times inefficient bucket can seek redemption against the Sky, who enter with a league-worst defensive rating.

Chicago's perimeter defense is particularly troubling, as they've allowed opponents to shoot threes at a league-best 45.1% clip. Dates with the Indiana Fever and Liberty are not to blame -- Chicago just allowed the Sparks and Mercury to go a combined 29 for 67 (43.3%) from distance.

Look for Dallas' offense -- one that goes past simply the top two names -- to prove too much for the Sky tonight.

FanDuel's Riley Thomas called out Ogunbowale's made threes prop as one of the best bets for Wings-Sky. With three-point success in play, I think we can shoot even higher and look for Arike to notch 20 points at +152 odds.

In 2024, Ogunbowale averaged 22.2 points on 19.2 shot attempts per game, both of which were second in the WNBA to only A'ja Wilson. She scored at least 20 points in 73.7% of games -- up from the 39.7% implied probability on these +152 odds.

I see value in targeting a bounce-back effort for the 28-year-old, especially since she'll get a run at the Sky. As mentioned, Chicago's perimeter D has been dust. They surrender a league-high 55.6 points per game to opposing guards while nearly a third of the league lets up no more than 36.6 points per game to this position.

Arike lit the Sky up for 23, 25, 31, and 35 points last season. Look for her to revel in this soft matchup.

