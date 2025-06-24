FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Tuesday 6/24/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Garrett Crochet ($10,800)

Garrett Crochet is producing a slate-best 43.1 FanDuel points (FDPs) per game, and the talented southpaw draws an extremely favorable matchup against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. Aside from Crochet having a 2.76 xFIP, 0.75 HR/9, and 31.3% strikeout rate versus righties this season, the Angels are producing the eighth-worst wOBA (.286), ninth-worst wRC+ (80), and highest strikeout rate (28.0%) versus left-handed hurlers.

Carlos Rodon ($9,900)

While it will be in the 90s with slight winds blowing out to right field at hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park on Tuesday, Carlos Rodon has pitched to a stellar 3.25 SIERA, 30.0% strikeout rate, and 13.4% swinging strike rate. Despite the Cincinnati Reds posting the 14th-lowest strikeout rate (23.1%) against left-handed pitchers this season, they are also notching the 11th-worst wOBA (.290), 7th-worst wRC+ (76), and 12th-worst ISO (.132) in that split.

Spencer Strider ($9,500)

Although Kris Bubic and Freddy Peralta are other viable options at pitcher, Spencer Strider possesses similar upside as Crochet and Rodon on his best days, and he comes with a palatable salary in a below-average matchup versus the New York Mets. After enduring some shaky starts earlier this season, Strider has seemingly found his form with 49-plus FDPs in back-to-back outings -- including a start against the Mets -- and New York is tallying the 7th-worst wOBA (.301), 10th-worst wRC+ (94), and 11th-highest strikeout rate (22.7%) over the last 14 days.

Chase Burns ($8,200)

Ryne Nelson ($8,000) is a solid salary-saving option, but he's yet to pitch into the sixth inning this season, and I want to chase the upside of Chase Burns, who is making his first start in the majors after logging an impressive 1.97 xFIP, 36.8% strikeout rate, and 17.7% swinging strike rate. There's no doubt the New York Yankees can do some damage at GABP in warm weather, but outside of Aaron Judge their lineup has been meh recently, and they've tallied the sixth-worst wOBA (.299), sixth-worst wRC+ (91), and seventh-highest strikeout rate (24.5%) across the last 14 days of action.

Stacks to Target

Los Angeles Dodgers

Players to Target: Shohei Ohtani ($5,300), Freddie Freeman ($4,300), Max Muncy ($3,600), and Andy Pages ($3,600)

It goes without saying that everyone is going to try to stack the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field against German Marquez, who ranks in the 15th percentile in xERA (4.90), 3rd percentile in strikeout rate (14.7%), 12th percentile in hard-hit rate (47.1%), and 35th percentile in groundball rate (39.5%). While Shohei Ohtani (188 wRC+ vs. RHP), Freddie Freeman (168 wRC+), Max Muncy (158 wRC+), and Andy Pages (140 wRC+) boast fantastic numbers versus righties, one way to be somewhat different with LA stacks is deploying guys like Tommy Edman, Michael Conforto, and Hyeseong Kim from the back half of the order.

San Diego Padres

Players to Target: Jackson Merrill ($3,300), Luis Arraez ($2,800), Gavin Sheets ($2,900), and Jake Cronenworth ($2,900)

Ahead of his 16th start of the 2025 campaign, Trevor Williams is giving up a .418 wOBA, 2.02 WHIP, and 1.72 HR/9 to left-handed hitters (compared to a .233 wOBA, 0.89 WHIP, and 0.24 HR/9 to right-handed hitters), making the lefties on the San Diego Padres extremely enticing. Although Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado are typically players we want to include in Padres stacks, I'd much rather focus on the left-handed sluggers in this matchup and spend-up on high-salaried players from the Dodgers instead.

Atlanta Braves

Players to Target: Ronald Acuna ($4,500), Matt Olson ($3,700), Austin Riley ($3,300), and Drake Baldwin ($2,800)

Even though the Arizona Diamondbacks are certainly a team I'll have interest in, they are dealing with some injuries, and the Atlanta Braves stand out ahead of a meeting with Frankie Montas, who is making his first start of the season. Aside from Montas residing in the 19th percentile in xERA (4.71), 21st percentile in barrel rate (9.2%), and 13th percentile in hard-hit rate (43.1%) a season ago, he's struggled to the tune of a 12.05 ERA, 2.14 WHIP, and 3.90 HR/9 across his 6 starts in the minors this year.

St. Louis Cardinals

Players to Target: Brendan Donovan ($3,100), Alec Burleson ($3,000), Willson Contreras ($3,200), and Nolan Arenado ($2,800)

Jameson Taillon is in the 31st percentile in strikeout rate (19.4%), 23rd percentile in barrel rate (10.3%), and 14th percentile in groundball rate (34.5%), making the St. Louis Cardinals arguably my favorite contrarian stack on a 12-game slate. Besides the temperature being in the 90s and winds blowing out to left field at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, Taillon is sporting a forgettable 4.64 xFIP and 2.43 HR/9 versus righties, along with a 4.65 xFIP and 2.27 HR/9 on the road in 2025.

Get a 50% Profit Boost Token for a “To Hit a Home Run” wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on June 24th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking to build some MLB DFS lineups? Check out FanDuel’s daily fantasy baseball lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.