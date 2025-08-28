FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Thursday 8/28/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Will Warren, Yankees ($9,600)

It's just a three-game main slate, so we don't have a lot of options. For me, Will Warren is the clear SP1. Despite meh results at times, Warren's underlying numbers have been good all year, including a 25.3% strikeout rate. He's scored at least 30 FanDuel points in four of his past six outings. Today, he's on the road at the Chicago White Sox. The Pale Hose have been much improved offensively in the second half, but they still carry a lowly 3.7-run implied total tonight.

Clay Holmes, Mets ($8,600)

Clay Holmes is also worth consideration. A big part of his appeal is a home matchup with the Miami Marlins. Miami is 26th in wOBA over the last 14 days (.283), and they boast a slate-low 3.1 implied total. Holmes has put together back-to-back quality DFS outputs, posting 35 and 30 FanDuel points in his last two starts. He's capable of coming through in this spot despite some pedestrian overall numbers this season (4.38 SIERA and 18.6% K rate).

Stacks to Target

Philadelphia Phillies

Players to Target: Kyle Schwarber ($4,400), Bryce Harper ($3,700), J.T. Realmuto ($2,900) and Alec Bohm ($3,000)

There are three top-shelf offenses on this small slate (Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets and New York Yankees), and of the three, the Phils own the top implied total (5.5). They're taking on Cal Quantrill, who has struggled to a 4.73 SIERA and 17.2% K rate. Quantrill has reverse splits this season, giving up a .412 wOBA to righties, and that makes J.T. Realmuto and Alec Bohm appealing salary savers. In spite of Quantrill's splits, Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber are elite options.

New York Mets

Players to Target: Juan Soto ($4,100), Francisco Lindor ($3,800), Mark Vientos ($3,000) and Brandon Nimmo ($3,100)

While you can make a strong case for both New York offenses, the Mets are the one I prefer. They're taking on Adam Mazur. The right-handed Mazur has a 5.96 SIERA and 14.6% strikeout rate across 39.1 career MLB innings. Mark Vientos has underwhelmed this season after a big 2024, but he's catching fire in August, smacking six homers this month while amassing a .410 wOBA. Brandon Nimmo is a lot better versus righties (.343 wOBA) than lefties (.304).

