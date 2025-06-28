FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Saturday 6/28/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Bryan Woo ($10,200)

To my dismay, the Texas Rangers used well-timed hits to drive in four earned off Logan Gilbert last night, but they're still a bad bet versus right-handed pitching. Texas has a bottom-12 OPS (.713) and strikeout rate (22.0%) in this split over the last month. Bryan Woo struck out a season-high nine batters in a more difficult matchup last time out, so he's certainly on the table. The Rangers' 3.61-run implied team total is tiny.

Andrew Abbott ($9,800)

The San Diego Padres' offense let a Nick Martinez no-no carry into the final frame last night, and today doesn't look much better. San Diego has MLB's third-worst OPS (.595) against southpaws over the past 30 days. Andrew Abbott has been masterful this season, posting a 2.17 home ERA in Cincinnati's unfriendly confines with a healthy rate of punchouts (24.3%). I'm just a bit too worried about an in-game weather delay to rank him as today's top hurler.

Chris Bassitt ($9,500)

Pitching isn't stellar on this Saturday afternoon slate, and you won't catch me throwing prayers lower than Chris Bassitt. A menacing Fenway Park is really Bassitt's lone obstacle today as the Boston Red Sox, sans Rafael Devers, have tanked to a .624 OPS against righties in the past 30 days. They have the highest K rate in those parameters (28.4%), too. Bassitt's whiff upside isn't elite, but his ability to limit hard contact (34.8% rate allowed) is so much more valuable given Saturday's venue.

Stacks to Target

Toronto Blue Jays

Players to Target: Bo Bichette ($3,100), Addison Barger ($2,900), Alejandro Kirk ($2,900), and Nathan Lukes ($2,500)

Knowing I'll have to commit salary to my arms, the bats in this section aren't the best overall picks, but they fit with an ace. The Toronto Blue Jays might be both. Toronto draws Lucas Giolito's 47.4% hard-hit rate allowed (7th percentile in MLB) in the same unfriendly venue as Bassitt. The Jays have crushed righties for baseball's fifth-best OPS versus righties (.795) in the past month. I didn't understand their moneyline in today's best MLB bets, which probably means there's value on pairing Bassitt with his sticks.

St. Louis Cardinals

Players to Target: Willson Contreras ($3,200), Lars Nootbaar ($3,100), Alec Burleson ($2,900), and Nolan Arenado ($2,900)

Why is Slade Cecconi one of the highest-salaried remaining pitchers on the slate? Despite recent soft matchups, Cecconi has major issues in the form of his flyball (42.9%), hard-hit (50.5%), and HR/9 (1.45) rates allowed. The Cleveland Guardians also have MLB's seventh-worst reliever xFIP over the past 30 days (4.05). This St. Louis Cardinals' offense seems to live under the radar, and they've got another great outlook today after nine runs on Friday.

Kansas City Royals

Players to Target: Maikel Garcia ($3,200), Vinnie Pasquantino ($3,000), Salvador Perez ($2,800), and Jac Caglianone ($2,500)

Shohei Ohtani has maxed out at 1.0 innings pitched in his first two appearances on the bump, so today's won't be particularly long, either. That leaves a lot of today's game in the hands of a Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen with MLB's fourth-highest xFIP in the past month (4.43), and they are tired after drawing two full assignments last week. It's also a warm day in K.C., so don't count out a Kansas City Royals offense with a sneaky-high implied team total (4.20) that should be largely ignored due to Ohtani's name value.

