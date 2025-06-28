2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Mystics at Wings on Saturday 6/28/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Washington Mystics and Dallas Wings?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Mystics at Wings

This is a tough spot for the Wings, facing an superior squad on a back-to-back.

Dallas dropped to 4-13 with a loss to the Caitlin Clark-less Fever on Friday, losing for a sixth time at home in eight tries. Indiana encroaching 100 points was another indictment of this Wings D, which features the W's third-worst defensive rating (106.9 DRTG).

At 8-8, the Mystics have talent. They're just figuring out how all the pieces fit as Shakira Austin started the season on the shelf before Brittney Sykes just missed two games with a leg issue before this return effort.

However, in three games where Austin and Sykes both logged at least 25 minutes, Washington had an above-average 105.2 offensive rating (ORTG), including dropping 91 points on these same Wings.

Though that was in D.C., I'll back their offensive output again on Saturday. DRatings expects 84.0 median points from the visitors, so the team total is the best bet as the prediction model's implied moneyline (-136) or median spread (2.8 points) are just outside of value range at FanDuel's current numbers.

Player props in this game are pretty tricky between Paige Buckers mania-related inflation, Sykes' return, and the overall optimistic outlook on this game's scoring.

As crazy as it is to say for someone coming off 21 points in a road win over the Aces, Sonia Citron might be the undervalued one of D.C.'s starters due to Sykes' return.

The rookie has topped 30 minutes in 13 of her last 14 games, so regardless of shuffling, she's got a safe role. Since Austin's return to a full workload, Citron's usage rate (18.6%) does lag behind Austin (27.0%), Sykes (23.7%), and fellow rookie Kiki Iriafen (22.6%), but it's been sizable enough to post 16.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per 36 minutes in this time.

Citron is lethally efficient, leading the team in true shooting (60.7% TS). That allows her to capitalize on less work than others. Dallas also allows the fourth-most points (52.0) and fifth-most rebounds (20.4) per game to opposing guards.

Rotowire projects the Notre Dame alum for 14.8 points in 5.7 rebounds in 34.0 minutes on Saturday.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games?

