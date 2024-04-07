FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Picks and Helper: Sunday 4/7/24

Since NBA DFS is easier to predict than baseball or football, it would likely get plenty of votes as the best sport to play on FanDuel. Basketball players usually stick to the same minutes and produce at roughly the same rate. Sounds easy, right? Trust me -- it's not!

As a result, NBA daily fantasy is highly reliant on a player's opportunity, so you'll need to ensure that you're up to date with key injuries. Our projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- update throughout the day to reflect current news. You can also turn to numberFire for player news updates as well as a matchup heat map and lineup optimizer to help give you an edge.

On top of all that, here at FanDuel Research, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the day's top plays at each position.

Let's dive into today's main slate on FanDuel.

Betting lines via the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Projections and betting odds may change after this article is published.

NBA DFS Picks

Team Opp O/U Spread Implied Total Injuries POR BOS 216.5 16 100.25 Grant doubtful / Simons, Thybulle, Brogdon, Sharpe, Camara, Williams OUT CHI ORL 210.5 7.5 101.5 Craig probable / White, Caruso questionable / LaVine, Williams OUT CHA OKC 218.5 9 104.75 Richards active / Williams, Ball, Martin, Curry OUT BKN SAC 218.5 7.5 105.5 Claxton, Schroder questionable / Johnson, Finney-Smith, Simmons OUT UTAH GS 227 11.5 107.75 Dunn, Markkanen, Collins, Kessler OUT NY MIL 220.5 4 108.25 Bogdanovic questionable / Randle OUT NO PHX 222.5 6 108.25 Williamson, Marshall, Alvarado questionable / Ingram OUT View Full Table

Guards

De'Aaron Fox ($9,900): After recording 1.24 FanDuel points per minute and a 30.4% usage rate with today's injuries, Fox is fourth overall with a 45.7 fantasy projection versus a Brooklyn Nets' defense allowing 48.7 FanDuel points per game to his position. In their last meeting, Sacramento's star played well, recording 29 real-life points and 41.6 FanDuel points.

Jalen Brunson ($9,800): Despite a 4.2% salary increase to his highest point this month, Brunson offers intriguing value with a 4.43 rating and a 43.5 fantasy projection in a matchup he has averaged 35.8 real-life points and 49.3 FanDuel points this season.

Tyrese Maxey ($9,300): In a potential matchup against a San Antonio Spurs' defense giving up the second most FanDuel points (51.8 per game) to his position, Maxey should eat if he is active, accounting for 1.12 FanDuel points per minute after Joel Embiid was ruled out.

C.J. McCollum ($8,600): If Zion Williamson were to miss his second straight contest, McCollum's production would see a boost to 1.24 FanDuel points per minute with a team-high 33.2% usage rate with today's other inactives.

Josh Giddey ($7,900): At his median salary in April, Oklahoma City's versatile guard should play well versus a Charlotte Hornets' team ranked 29th in defensive rating. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Gordon Hayward, and Jalen Williams inactive, Giddey is averaging 1.09 FanDuel points per minute and a 26.4% usage rate in this split.

Collin Sexton ($7,800): The 25-year old is expected to play an increased offensive role with Utah's short-handed rotation, accounting for 1.12 FanDuel points per minute and a 26.1% usage rate.

Jordan Poole ($7,300): In his last four appearances, Poole has carried the Wizards, recording 1.16 FanDuel points per minute and a 28.3% usage rate while his salary has only moved up 1.3% despite his production.

Scoot Henderson ($6,800): Portland's rookie ranks first among his team's starting unit in usage (28.3%) and second in fantasy production (0.96 FanDuel points per minute) with today's injuries.

Klay Thompson ($5,800) / Chris Paul ($5,700): After Stephen Curry was ruled out for rest purposes, Thompson's metrics would see an increase to 1.03 FanDuel points per minute and a 31.5% usage rate while CP3 rates as an optimal option, recording 1.12 FanDuel points per minute.

Keyonte George ($5,600): Despite inconsistent playing time, George is fourth among guards in value with a 5.62 rating and a 31.5 fantasy projection after he produced a 27.8% usage rate with Utah's injuries.

Malaki Branham ($4,700): In 162 minutes with today's rotation, Branham has accounted for 0.65 FanDuel points per minute and a 22.9% usage rate.

Forwards

Victor Wembanyama ($11,800): With four San Antonio players sidelined, Wembanyama has produced eye-popping numbers in today's splits, recording 1.64 FanDuel points per minute and a 28.5% usage rate. At his median salary this month, Wemby is today's top option with a 52.0 fantasy projection in a matchup versus a vulnerable Philly defense without Joel Embiid.

Domantas Sabonis ($10,600): Sacramento's double-double machine is third overall with 49.8 fantasy projection after he produced 1.36 FanDuel points per minute in today's splits. Sabonis could not be stopped in his first encounter against Brooklyn, scoring a 49.7 fantasy point triple-double.

Kristaps Porzingis ($9,100) / Jaylen Brown ($8,400): After the Celtics ruled out Jayson Tatum, Porzingis could provide enormous return, producing 1.48 FanDuel points per minute in this split while Brown is recording 1.32 FanDuel points per minute and a team-high 33.2% usage rate.

Deni Avdija ($7,900): In 144 minutes in today's split, Avdija is averaging 1.05 FanDuel points per minute and a 22.1% usage rate.

Josh Hart ($7,400): At his lowest salary since March 23rd, New York's forward is fifth among his position in value with a 4.87 rating and a 36.0 fantasy projection.

Kelly Olynyk ($7,000): The Raptors' veteran has been sneaky efficient with Sunday's rotation, recording 1.11 FanDuel points per minute.

Trayce Jackson-Davis ($6,500): Even if Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga are active, Jackson-Davis is still averaging 1.22 FanDuel points per minute with today's injuries.

Jabari Walker ($5,500): The 21-year old is second among forwards in value with a 5.62 rating and a 30.9 fantasy projection after he accounted for 0.85 FanDuel points per minute in Sunday's splits.

Taylor Hendricks ($5,300) / Brice Sensabaugh ($5,300): Both of Utah's young bigs are viable value options with Hendricks producing 1.07 FanDuel points per minute in today's splits and Sensabaugh accounting for 1.15 FanDuel points per minute.

Julian Champagnie ($5,100): In his last three starts, the 22-year old has seen a bump in his role, logging 29.6 FanDuel points and 37.7 minutes per contest.

Luguentz Dort ($4,800): Oklahoma City's starting forward sees an elevated role in today's splits, averaging 0.78 FanDuel points per minute and a 22.3% usage rate.

Centers

Chet Holmgren ($7,700): Among Oklahoma City's expected starting five, Holmgren ranks second among his team in fantasy production (1.06 FanDuel points per minute) and usage (26.2%).

Omer Yurtseven ($4,400): Utah's big man is eighth overall in value with a 5.33 rating and a 23.5 fantasy projection after recording 1.18 FanDuel points per minute and a 21.3% usage rate in today's splits.

Tristan Vukcevic ($4,200): If Richaun Holmes is ruled out, Washington's rookie would be today's top value option with a 6.79 rating and a 28.5 fantasy projection. In his last two starts, Vukcevic has accounted for 1.31 FanDuel points per minute and a 29.3% usage rate.

