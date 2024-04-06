FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Picks and Helper: Saturday 4/6/24

Since NBA DFS is easier to predict than baseball or football, it would likely get plenty of votes as the best sport to play on FanDuel. Basketball players usually stick to the same minutes and produce at roughly the same rate. Sounds easy, right? Trust me -- it's not!

As a result, NBA daily fantasy is highly reliant on a player's opportunity, so you'll need to ensure that you're up to date with key injuries. Our projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- update throughout the day to reflect current news. You can also turn to numberFire for player news updates as well as a matchup heat map and lineup optimizer to help give you an edge.

On top of all that, here at FanDuel Research, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the day's top plays at each position.

Let's dive into today's main slate on FanDuel.

Betting lines via the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Projections and betting odds may change after this article is published.

Team Opp O/U Spread Implied Total Injuries MEM PHI 209.5 12.5 98.5 Kennard, Clarke questionable / LaRavia, Stevens doubtful / Bane, Jackson Jr, Aldama, Morant, Rose, Vince Williams, Smart OUT DET BKN 215 9.5 102.75 Gibson probable / Duren questionable / Cunningham, Fontecchio, Thompson, Stewart, Grimes injured ATL DEN 221 12 104.5 Bey, Young, Okongwu OUT PHI MEM 209.5 -12.5 111 Embiid, Maxey, Harris, Bamba, Batum questionable / Melton, Covington OUT BKN DET 215 -9.5 112.25 Johnson, Smith Jr. doubtful / Simmons OUT DEN ATL 221 -12 116.5 Jokic probable / Gordon, Jackson, Murray questionable

NBA DFS Picks

Guards

Dejounte Murray ($10,000): Even in a difficult spot versus a Denver Nuggets' defense ranked sixth in FanDuel points (46.6 per game) allowed per game to his position, Murray is third overall with a 40.3 fantasy projection. Among his team's starting unit, Murray ranks first in fantasy production (1.30 FanDuel points per minute) and usage (31.0%).

Tyrese Maxey ($8,900): After producing an impressive 69.3 FanDuel points in his return on Thursday, Maxey is sixth overall with a 36.8 fantasy projection at his highest salary this month. Philadelphia's star guard has still been effective with Joel Embiid active, recording 1.10 FanDuel points per minute and a 28.1% usage rate in today's splits.

Cameron Thomas ($8,000): At his highest salary this season, the 22-year old is ninth overall with a 35.4 fantasy projection in a ceiling spot versus a Detroit Pistons ranked 27th in FanDuel points (44.3 per game) to shooting guards. With today's expected rotation, Thomas is averaging 1.09 FanDuel points per minute and a 31.4% usage rate.

Bogdan Bogdanovic ($7,300): After a 3.9% salary drop to his lowest point in April, Bogdanovic offers some value in the mid-range, recording 0.90 FanDuel points in today's splits.

Dennis Schroder ($6,600): Brooklyn's veteran guard is third among his team's starting unit in usage (22.3%) while producing 0.77 FanDuel points per minute with the Nets' current injuries. Schroder roasted the Pistons in their last meeting, accounting for 31 real-life points and 41.2 FanDuel points at the same salary point as today's.

Jaden Ivey ($6,400): With Cade Cunningham ruled out, Ivey would see a boost in his metrics to 0.87 FanDuel points per minute and a 29.4% usage rate with Detroit's other inactives.

Jordan Goodwin ($5,900): With the Grizzlies mostly playing with a short-handed rotation, Goodwin has averaged 32.9 FanDuel points per contest and 26.8 minutes in his last four appearances. The 25-year old is fourth among guards in value with a 4.67 rating and a 27.5 fantasy projection even at his highest salary this month.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope ($5,400): While inconsistent production has been a recent issue, KCP is eighth among guards in value with a 4.29 rating and 23.2 fantasy projection in a great spot against an Atlanta Hawks' unit giving up 44.2 FanDuel points per game to his position.

Marcus Sasser ($5,100): Detroit's rookie is currently first in value with a 5.17 rating and a 26.4 fantasy projection after he logged 28.9 minutes in his last two appearances.

Scotty Pippen Jr. ($5,000): Since March 22nd, Pippen Jr. has been sneaky efficient when on the floor, recording 1.01 FanDuel points per minute and a 23.3% usage rate.

Forwards

Kelly Oubre ($7,700): Philadelphia's forward could see increased production with Tobias Harris uncertain to play, averaging 1.04 FanDuel points per minute and a 25.9% usage rate with Harris and Philadelphia's current inactives off the floor.

Jalen Johnson ($7,500): The 22-year old is third among forwards in value after his production is boosted to 1.17 FanDuel points per minute and a 22.8% usage rate in today's splits.

Mikal Bridges ($7,400): At his lowest salary in the past week, Bridges is 11th overall in value with a 4.53 rating and a 33.5 fantasy projection versus a Detroit defense allowing 43.3 FanDuel points per game to small forwards.

Michael Porter Jr. ($6,700): After a 2.8% salary dip, Porter Jr. fifth among his position in value with a 4.73 rating and a 31.7 fantasy projection. If Jamal Murray is unable to go, Denver's forward sees an increase to 0.99 FanDuel points per minute and a 22.5% usage rate.

Aaron Gordon ($6,500): The Nuggets' big should be a popular option if he is available versus a Hawks' unit allowing an eye-popping 50.1 FanDuel points to his position, ranking fourth among forwards in value with a 4.84 rating and a 31.5 fantasy projection even at his highest salary in April.

De'Andre Hunter ($6,000): In 518 minutes with today's rotation, Hunter is recording 0.83 FanDuel points per minute and a 22.7% usage rate.

Gregory Jackson ($5,800) : Regardless who is active, Memphis' rookie should see a ton of minutes after he produced 0.84 FanDuel points per minute and a 21.6% usage rate in his last ten games.

Dorian Finney-Smith ($4,500): After recording 0.70 FanDuel points per minute in today's splits, Brooklyn's versatile defender is second among forwards in value with a 5.01 rating and a 22.6 fantasy projection.

Centers

Nikola Jokic ($12,500): Even without Murray, Jokic has been unstoppable in his last four games, recording 1.81 FanDuel points per minute and a 67.4 FanDuel points per contest. In a middling spot versus an Atlanta unit giving up 55.0 FanDuel points per game to centers, Denver's leading MVP contender is first overall with a 56.4 fantasy projection.

Joel Embiid ($11,000): Since his return earlier this week, Embiid is averaging 1.42 FanDuel points per minute and a 39.2% usage rate while his salary has not moved despite his impressive metrics.

Nicolas Claxton ($7,500): Despite multiple intriguing choices at center, Claxton could offer underrated value, accounting for 1.08 FanDuel points per minute in today's splits.

