FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Picks and Helper: Saturday 4/27/24

Since NBA DFS is easier to predict than baseball or football, it would likely get plenty of votes as the best sport to play on FanDuel. Basketball players usually stick to the same minutes and produce at roughly the same rate. Sounds easy, right? Trust me -- it's not!

As a result, NBA daily fantasy is highly reliant on a player's opportunity, so you'll need to ensure that you're up to date with key injuries. Our projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, here at FanDuel Research, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the day's top plays at each position.

Let's dive into today's main slate on FanDuel.

Betting lines via the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Projections and betting odds may change after this article is published.

Team Opp O/U Spread Implied Total Injuries MIA BOS 204.5 9.5 97.5 Wright questionable / Butler, Richardson, Rozier OUT CLE ORL 202 2 100 Wade, Porter Jr OUT ORL CLE 202 -2 102 NO OKC 209.5 1 104.25 Williamson OUT OKC NO 209.5 -1 105.25 BOS MIA 204.5 -9.5 107 Kornet probable LAL DEN 218 3.5 107.25 Davis, Wood questionable / James probable / Vanderbilt, Reddish OUT View Full Table

NBA DFS Picks

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,400): At his lowest salary this postseason, Gilgeous-Alexander is fourth overall with a 47.5 fantasy projection versus a New Orleans Pelicans' unit ranked 11th among playoff teams in defensive rating. In the first two games of this series, the Thunder guard is averaging 1.16 FanDuel points per minute and a 34.1% usage rate.

Donovan Mitchell ($9,000): Since April 20th, "Spida" has produced 1.12 FanDuel points per minute and a 32.5% usage rate while his salary has decreased by 9.0%.

Jamal Murray ($8,800): Even at his highest salary in the playoffs, Murray is eighth among guards in value with a 4.69 rating and a 41.3 fantasy projection. The 27-year old is second among his team's starting unit in fantasy production (1.03 FanDuel points per minute) and first in usage (29.3%) this series.

Tyler Herro ($8,200): In 472 minutes with Miami's injuries, Herro has accounted for 1.13 FanDuel points per minute and a team-high 29.3% usage rate.

C.J. McCollum ($7,700): At his lowest salary in Round 1, McCollum is sixth among guards in value with a 4.83 rating and 37.2 fantasy projection.

Derrick White ($6,900): Boston's versatile guard has accounted for 0.83 FanDuel points per minute in the first two playoff games versus Miami while his salary has dropped by 4.1%.

Austin Reaves ($6,400): Even after a monster 44.5 fantasy point performance in Game 3, Reaves' salary has only moved up by 1.5%. Reaves has produced 0.79 FanDuel points per minute this series.

Jalen Suggs ($6,200): Orlando's guard has provided underrated production during their playoff run, accounting for 1.11 FanDuel points per minute and a 20.8% usage rate.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope ($5,000): Despite recent lackluster performances, KCP is ninth overall in value with a 4.9 rating and a 24.5 fantasy projection at his lowest salary this postseason.

Luguentz Dort ($4,800): At his median salary in the playoffs, Oklahoma City's tough defender is third among guards in value with a 4.94 rating and a 23.7 fantasy projection.

Forwards

Anthony Davis ($11,200): After producing 1.32 FanDuel points per minute this postseason, AD is sixth overall in value with a 4.98 rating and a 55.8 fantasy projection.

LeBron James ($10,500): The Lakers' superstar leads his team in the playoffs in fantasy production (1.37 FanDuel points per minute) while ranking second in usage (29.0%).

Jayson Tatum ($9,700): Despite Boston's recent disappointing loss, Tatum has still averaged 1.16 FanDuel points per minute and a team-high 30.4% usage rate this series.

Paolo Banchero ($8,600): At his second highest playoff salary, Banchero is fourth among forwards with a 41.7 fantasy projection after he recorded 1.09 FanDuel points per minute in Orlando's past three games.

Jalen Williams ($7,800): In 75 minutes this postseason, "J-Will" is third among his team's first unit in fantasy production (0.98 FanDuel points per minute) and usage (23.0%).

Brandon Ingram ($7,700): Even with his recent disappointing playoff outings, "B.I" is third overall in value with a 5.21 rating and a 40.1 fantasy projection. In 1147 minutes with today's inactives, Ingram is averaging 1.24 FanDuel points per minute.

Franz Wagner ($7,300): In 105 playoff minutes, Wagner has been efficient, recording 1.01 FanDuel points per minute and a 23.5% usage rate.

Trey Murphy III ($7,100): The 23-year old seventh among forwards in value with a 4.84 rating and a 34.4 fantasy projection after producing 0.91 FanDuel points per minute in today's splits.

Michael Porter Jr. ($7,000): After recording 1.02 FanDuel points per minute in the playoffs, Porter Jr. is fourth at his position in value with a 4.96 rating and a 34.8 fantasy projection.

Aaron Gordon ($6,700): Denver's power forward should be considered an optimal option in this salary range, averaging 1.0 FanDuel point per minute during the first three playoff games versus the Lakers.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. ($6,000): In 583 minutes with today's rotation, Miami's rookie is producing 0.86 FanDuel points per minute and a 21.3% usage rate.

Max Strus ($5,300): Cleveland's three-point specialist offers some value with a 4.54 rating and a 24.1 fantasy projection after he accounted for 0.54 FanDuel points per minute this postseason.

Caleb Martin ($5,000): The Heat veteran is producing 0.68 FanDuel points per minute with Miami's current rotation.

Centers

Nikola Jokic ($12,000): At his lowest salary this series, "Joker" is today's top overall option with a 61.8 fantasy projection, Denver's MVP favorite has accounted for 1.57 FanDuel points per minute and a 23.8% usage rate in the playoffs.

Bam Adebayo ($8,500): Miami's center could be overlooked despite recording 1.31 FanDuel points per minute with their current injuries.

