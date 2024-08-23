FanDuel NCAAF Promo Offer: 50% Profit Boost for College Football on 8/24/24

College football is back, and there are plenty of ways to get in on the action at FanDuel Sportsbook! To celebrate the return of NCAAF, FanDuel is offering customers a special promotion.

All customers get a 50% Profit Boost to use on any wager on any college football game happening August 24th!

Week 0 only features four games, headlined by No. 10 Florida State taking on unranked Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland. Florida State has the shortest odds to win the ACC Championship at +320, and they're favored in the season-opener. Below are the current odds for Saturday's 12 pm ET kickoff.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 50% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on any college football wager taking place on August 24th, 2024.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 5:00 AM ET on August 25, 2024.

