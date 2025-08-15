FanDuel Bussin' With The Boys UFC 319 Promo: 50% Profit Boost for Du Plessis vs. Chimaev

Bussin' With The Boys have made their picks for the Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev UFC 319 Fight! The Boys are backing Chimaev over Du Plessis in their Middleweight bout, and FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion to celebrate!

Now, you can choose if you want to TAIL The Boys or FADE them with a 50% Profit Boost Token for the Du Plessis vs. Chimaev UFC 319 fight happening August 16th, 2025!

Current Holloway-Poirier odds eligible for this promotion available via the UFC odds on FanDuel Sportsbook!

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 50% Profit Boost Token. Your Profit Boost Token is valid for use on either a "Khamzat Chimaev Moneyline" wager (TAIL) OR a "Dricus Du Plessis Moneyline" wager (FADE) for UFC 319 taking place on August 16th, 2025.

After receiving your Profit Boost Token, decide whether you want to Tail or Fade The Boys! Click "Bet Now" to be taken directly to the "Tail or Fade" tab to place your wager.

There is a maximum wager associated with use of your Profit Boost Token. Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. Log in for more details.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the Promotion Period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

You must choose, claim, and use your Profit Boost Token prior to 12:30 AM ET on Sunday, August 17th, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.