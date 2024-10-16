FanDuel Baseball Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost for Dodgers vs Mets NLCS Game 3 on 10/16/24

October has arrived, bringing with it the 2024 MLB playoffs. There are plenty of ways to get in on the playoff action on FanDuel Sportsbook, and FanDuel is offering all customers a special offer for today's playoff game.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost to use on Game 3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets NLCS series happening October 16th, 2024.

After the Dodgers thrashed the Mets 9-0 in the series opener, New York battled back to steal home field advantage with a 7-3 win in Game 2. Tonight's Game 3 is essentially a pick 'em, with the Dodgers coming in as slight, -112 moneyline favorites. The total is set at 7.5 runs. Full Dodgers-Mets odds can be found below.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token for any wager on Game 3 of the NLCS taking place on October 16th, 2024.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.) and are physically present in eligible states during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on October 17th, 2024.

