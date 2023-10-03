Falcons vs Texans Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Betting Trends, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 5 - October 8

On Sunday in the NFL, the Atlanta Falcons are playing the Houston Texans.

All the info you need is below, in order to make a smart bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Falcons vs Texans Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Falcons win (63.7%)

Falcons vs Texans Point Spread

The Falcons are 2.5-point favorites against the Texans. The Falcons are -108 to cover the spread, while the Texans are -112 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Falcons vs Texans Over/Under

A total of 42 points has been set for the Falcons-Texans game on October 8, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Falcons vs Texans Moneyline

Atlanta is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while Houston is a +114 underdog on the road.

Falcons vs Texans Betting Trends

Atlanta has posted one win against the spread this season.

The Falcons have won once ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or more this season.

One of the Falcons' four games this season has gone over the point total.

The Texans have posted two wins against the spread this year.

Houston has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this year.

The Texans have played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this season.

Falcons vs Texans Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-134) | HOU: (+114)

ATL: (-134) | HOU: (+114) Spread: ATL: -2.5 (-108) | HOU: +2.5 (-112)

ATL: -2.5 (-108) | HOU: +2.5 (-112) Total: 42 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!