Falcons vs Texans Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Betting Trends, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 5 - October 8
On Sunday in the NFL, the Atlanta Falcons are playing the Houston Texans.
On Sunday in the NFL, the Atlanta Falcons are playing the Houston Texans.
Falcons vs Texans Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Falcons win (63.7%)
Prediction: Falcons win (63.7%)
Falcons vs Texans Point Spread
The Falcons are 2.5-point favorites against the Texans. The Falcons are -108 to cover the spread, while the Texans are -112 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.
Falcons vs Texans Over/Under
A total of 42 points has been set for the Falcons-Texans game on October 8, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
Falcons vs Texans Moneyline
Atlanta is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while Houston is a +114 underdog on the road.
Falcons vs Texans Betting Trends
- Atlanta has posted one win against the spread this season.
- The Falcons have won once ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or more this season.
- One of the Falcons' four games this season has gone over the point total.
- The Texans have posted two wins against the spread this year.
- Houston has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this year.
- The Texans have played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this season.
Falcons vs Texans Odds & Spread
Falcons vs Texans Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: ATL: (-134) | HOU: (+114)
- Spread: ATL: -2.5 (-108) | HOU: +2.5 (-112)
- Total: 42 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
