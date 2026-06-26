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F1 Odds Austrian GP: Who Are the Favorites for This Week's Austrian Grand Prix?

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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F1 Odds Austrian GP: Who Are the Favorites for This Week's Austrian Grand Prix?

The F1 season continues this weekend with Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix.

Per FanDuel Sportsbook's F1 odds, which drivers have the best odds to win?

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

Austrian GP Odds 2026: F1 Odds for Sunday

Full Austrian GP odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player
Odds
Kimi Antonelli+120
George Russell+470
Lewis Hamilton+600
Charles Leclerc+850
Max Verstappen+850
Lando Norris+1100
Oscar Piastri+1400

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Which F1 bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest F1 betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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