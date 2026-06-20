Ecuador vs Curaçao Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets with Odds World Cup 2026

ATS.io explicit: "Plata is the more aggressive plus-money angle. Curaçao struggled badly with wide runners against Germany, and Plata has the directness to attack that weakness." OddsTrader explicit: "Gonzalo Plata +140 anytime — Ecuador's most likely creator-turned-finisher against a porous back line" Curaçao's wide defensive shape was exploited by Germany's wide runners · same weakness available for Plata +145 = nearly 3x the return per dollar vs Valencia -135 · best efficiency on the board

Plata's case rests on a specific defensive weakness already confirmed in this tournament. Against Germany, Curaçao conceded multiple times to wide players cutting inside or attacking the flanks at pace. Plata (Flamengo) is Ecuador's most direct left-wing threat — his pace and willingness to cut inside onto his right foot makes him exactly the type of player Curaçao's wide defenders struggle with under sustained pressure. ATS.io makes this connection explicitly. At +145, he offers nearly 3x the return per dollar compared to Valencia at -135, with a legitimate scoring route that doesn't depend on penalty kicks or set pieces.

Bet recommendation: Plata Anytime +145 is the primary value pick. Back alongside Valencia -135 for full coverage of Ecuador's two most explicit scorer options. A $10 Plata bet returns $24.50 total — compare that to needing a $13.50 bet on Valencia -135 to win the same amount. Two $10 bets (Valencia + Plata) for $20 total: if either scores in a 2-3 goal Ecuador win, one leg pays back well over your stake.