Dynasty Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings for 2026 Rookie Drafts

The 2026 NFL Draft is complete, and we now know landing spots for the rookie class.

How should you rate the 2026 rookie class for dynasty leagues and upcoming rookie drafts?

Here's our thoughts.

RK Player POS Team NFL Pick Analysis 1 Jeremiyah Love RB Arizona Cardinals #3 Overall The undisputed 1.01 in every format — a top-five talent by PFF's predictive big board with elite receiving chops, home-run speed, and the third-overall draft capital that historically guarantees heavy rookie-year volume. 2 Jordyn Tyson WR New Orleans Saints #8 Overall Tyson lands in the perfect dynasty situation — a barren Saints receiver room behind Chris Olave that almost guarantees immediate target share — making him the consensus WR1 in rookie drafts and a strong No. 2 overall. 3 Carnell Tate WR Tennessee Titans #4 Overall Tate's top-four draft capital and a wide-open Titans depth chart give him a legitimate path to immediate WR1 usage, even if some analysts believe his position inflated his draft slot relative to his raw college production. 4 Fernando Mendoza QB Las Vegas Raiders #1 Overall In Superflex leagues, Mendoza belongs inside the top three — he's the first quarterback off the board, arrives as the clear Day 1 starter in Las Vegas, and has the scheme fit and intangibles to be a long-term fantasy asset. 5 Jadarian Price RB Seattle Seahawks #32 Overall With Kenneth Walker III gone and Zach Charbonnet recovering from an ACL tear, Price steps into a feature-back role on a Super Bowl-contending offense and should see lead-back volume from Day 1 of his career. 6 Makai Lemon WR Philadelphia Eagles #20 Overall A contested-steal for the Eagles after Pittsburgh thought they had him, Lemon is an elite slot receiver with extraordinary ball skills who joins an Eagles offense that consistently maximizes pass-catchers. 7 Kenyon Sadiq TE New York Jets #16 Overall The consensus TE1 in dynasty rookie drafts, Sadiq is a boom-bust profile with mid-range TE1 upside in a Jets offense that desperately needed a receiving tight end — though QB uncertainty in New York caps his 2026 ceiling. View Full Table ChevronDown

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.