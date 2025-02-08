Duke vs Clemson Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

The Duke Blue Devils (20-2, 12-0 ACC) will try to build on a six-game road winning streak when they square off against the Clemson Tigers (18-5, 10-2 ACC) on February 8, 2025 at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Duke vs. Clemson Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Game time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Arena: Littlejohn Coliseum

Duke vs. Clemson Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (58.1%)

Duke is a 6.5-point favorite against Clemson on Saturday and the total has been set at 134.5 points. Here are a few betting trends and insights before you decide to wager on the matchup.

Duke vs. Clemson: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke is 14-8-0 ATS this season.

Clemson has covered 13 times in 23 chances against the spread this year.

The Blue Devils own a worse record against the spread when playing at home (8-5-0) than they do in road games (6-1-0).

Against the spread, the Tigers have had better results away (5-3-0) than at home (6-7-0).

Duke has eight wins against the spread in 12 conference games this year.

Clemson has beaten the spread eight times in 12 ACC games.

Duke vs. Clemson: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has won in 18, or 90%, of the 20 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Blue Devils have yet to lose in 17 games when named as moneyline favorite of -285 or better.

Clemson has gone 2-2 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

The Tigers have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +230 or longer.

Duke has an implied victory probability of 74% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Duke vs. Clemson Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke is outscoring opponents by 20.7 points per game with a +455 scoring differential overall. It puts up 80.5 points per game (46th in college basketball) and allows 59.8 per contest (fifth in college basketball).

Cooper Flagg paces Duke, averaging 19.5 points per game (24th in the nation).

Clemson is outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game, with a +235 scoring differential overall. It puts up 77.3 points per game (99th in college basketball) and gives up 67.1 per outing (57th in college basketball).

Chase Hunter is 81st in the country with a team-leading 17.7 points per game.

The Blue Devils win the rebound battle by 9.5 boards on average. They record 36.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 24th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 26.8 per contest.

Flagg tops the team with 7.8 rebounds per game (88th in college basketball play).

The Tigers win the rebound battle by 2.5 boards on average. They record 32.4 rebounds per game, 174th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 29.9.

Ian Schieffelin averages 9.4 rebounds per game (21st in college basketball) to lead the Tigers.

Duke ranks fifth in college basketball by averaging 108.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is fourth in college basketball, allowing 80.3 points per 100 possessions.

The Tigers rank 51st in college basketball averaging 101.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 84th, allowing 88.4 points per 100 possessions.

