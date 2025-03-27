Duke vs Arizona Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup features the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils (33-3) and No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (24-12) to decide which of the squads is heading to the East regional final when it tips off on Thursday at Prudential Center, starting at 9:39 p.m. ET, airing on CBS.

Duke vs. Arizona Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Thursday, March 27, 2025 Game time: 9:39 p.m. ET

9:39 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Arena: Prudential Center

Duke vs. Arizona Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (71.9%)

Before making a bet on Thursday's Duke-Arizona spread (Duke -9.5) or over/under (153.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Duke vs. Arizona: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke has put together a 24-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Arizona has put together an 18-17-0 record against the spread this season.

The Blue Devils have done a better job covering the spread on the road (9-2-0) than they have in home games (11-6-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Wildcats have a better winning percentage at home (.562, 9-7-0 record) than away (.545, 6-5-0).

Duke vs. Arizona: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has won in 31, or 91.2%, of the 34 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Blue Devils have been a -481 moneyline favorite on 24 occasions this season and won every game.

Arizona has won 44.4% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (4-5).

The Wildcats have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +360 or longer.

Duke has an implied victory probability of 82.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Duke vs. Arizona Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke outscores opponents by 21.5 points per game (scoring 83.2 per game to rank 12th in college basketball while giving up 61.7 per outing to rank sixth in college basketball) and has a +774 scoring differential overall.

Duke's leading scorer, Cooper Flagg, is 56th in college basketball putting up 18.7 points per game.

Arizona has a +348 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.7 points per game. It is putting up 82.2 points per game, 17th in college basketball, and is allowing 72.5 per outing to rank 197th in college basketball.

Arizona's leading scorer, Caleb Love, ranks 127th in the nation, scoring 16.8 points per game.

The Blue Devils prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 8.7 boards. They are grabbing 35.9 rebounds per game (19th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 27.2 per outing.

Flagg leads the Blue Devils with 7.5 rebounds per game (103rd in college basketball action).

The Wildcats are 11th in college basketball at 36.8 rebounds per game. That's 8.2 more than the 28.6 their opponents average.

Tobe Awaka paces the Wildcats with 8.0 rebounds per game (61st in college basketball).

Duke averages 110.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (first in college basketball), and gives up 82.2 points per 100 possessions (fourth in college basketball).

The Wildcats average 102.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (42nd in college basketball), and give up 90.1 points per 100 possessions (86th in college basketball).

