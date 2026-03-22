NHL
Ducks vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22
The Anaheim Ducks are among the NHL squads busy on Sunday, up against the Buffalo Sabres.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Ducks vs Sabres Game Info
- Anaheim Ducks (38-27-4) vs. Buffalo Sabres (44-20-6)
- Date: Sunday, March 22, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Ducks vs Sabres Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Ducks (-120)
|Sabres (+100)
|6.5
|Ducks (-1.5)
Ducks vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Sabres win (63.7%)
Ducks vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Sabres are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Ducks. The Sabres are -250 to cover the spread, and the Ducks are +198.
Ducks vs Sabres Over/Under
- Ducks versus Sabres on March 22 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -128 and the under +104.
Ducks vs Sabres Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Ducks vs. Sabres reveal Anaheim as the favorite (-120) and Buffalo as the underdog (+100) on the road.