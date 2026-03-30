Ducks vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 30

The Anaheim Ducks are among the NHL teams busy on Monday, versus the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

Ducks vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Anaheim Ducks (41-28-4) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (31-30-13)

Date: Monday, March 30, 2026

Monday, March 30, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

Honda Center -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ESPN+

Ducks vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Ducks (-205) Maple Leafs (+168) 6.5 Ducks (-1.5)

Ducks vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ducks win (57%)

Ducks vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Ducks are favored by 1.5 goals (+118 to cover). Toronto, the underdog, is -148.

Ducks vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

Ducks versus Maple Leafs, on March 30, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Ducks vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Maple Leafs-Ducks, Toronto is the underdog at +168, and Anaheim is -205 playing at home.

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