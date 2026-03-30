NHL
Ducks vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 30
The Anaheim Ducks are among the NHL teams busy on Monday, versus the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.
Ducks vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Anaheim Ducks (41-28-4) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (31-30-13)
- Date: Monday, March 30, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Ducks vs Maple Leafs Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Ducks (-205)
|Maple Leafs (+168)
|6.5
|Ducks (-1.5)
Ducks vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Ducks win (57%)
Ducks vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Ducks are favored by 1.5 goals (+118 to cover). Toronto, the underdog, is -148.
Ducks vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- Ducks versus Maple Leafs, on March 30, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.
Ducks vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Maple Leafs-Ducks, Toronto is the underdog at +168, and Anaheim is -205 playing at home.