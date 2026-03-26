Ducks vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 26

The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Anaheim Ducks facing the Calgary Flames.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ducks vs Flames Game Info

Anaheim Ducks (40-27-4) vs. Calgary Flames (30-34-7)

Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026

Thursday, March 26, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Ducks vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Ducks (-142) Flames (+118) 6.5 Ducks (-1.5)

Ducks vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Flames win (54.7%)

Ducks vs Flames Puck Line

The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-215 to cover). And Anaheim, the favorite, is +172.

Ducks vs Flames Over/Under

Ducks versus Flames on March 26 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -105 and the under -115.

Ducks vs Flames Moneyline

Anaheim is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +118 underdog despite being at home.

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