NHL
Ducks vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 26
The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Anaheim Ducks facing the Calgary Flames.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Ducks vs Flames Game Info
- Anaheim Ducks (40-27-4) vs. Calgary Flames (30-34-7)
- Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Ducks vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Ducks (-142)
|Flames (+118)
|6.5
|Ducks (-1.5)
Ducks vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Flames win (54.7%)
Ducks vs Flames Puck Line
- The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-215 to cover). And Anaheim, the favorite, is +172.
Ducks vs Flames Over/Under
- Ducks versus Flames on March 26 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -105 and the under -115.
Ducks vs Flames Moneyline
- Anaheim is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +118 underdog despite being at home.