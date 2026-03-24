Ducks vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 24

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Anaheim Ducks facing the Vancouver Canucks.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Ducks vs Canucks Game Info

Anaheim Ducks (39-27-4) vs. Vancouver Canucks (21-40-8)

Date: Tuesday, March 24, 2026

Tuesday, March 24, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Ducks vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Ducks (-188) Canucks (+155) 6.5 Ducks (-1.5)

Ducks vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ducks win (63.6%)

Ducks vs Canucks Puck Line

The Ducks are favored by 1.5 goals (+130 to cover). Vancouver, the underdog, is -160.

Ducks vs Canucks Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Ducks-Canucks on March 24, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Ducks vs Canucks Moneyline

The Ducks vs Canucks moneyline has Anaheim as a -188 favorite, while Vancouver is a +155 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!