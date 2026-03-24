NHL
Ducks vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 24
NHL action on Tuesday includes the Anaheim Ducks facing the Vancouver Canucks.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Ducks vs Canucks Game Info
- Anaheim Ducks (39-27-4) vs. Vancouver Canucks (21-40-8)
- Date: Tuesday, March 24, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Ducks vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Ducks (-188)
|Canucks (+155)
|6.5
|Ducks (-1.5)
Ducks vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Ducks win (63.6%)
Ducks vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Ducks are favored by 1.5 goals (+130 to cover). Vancouver, the underdog, is -160.
Ducks vs Canucks Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Ducks-Canucks on March 24, with the over being -115 and the under -105.
Ducks vs Canucks Moneyline
- The Ducks vs Canucks moneyline has Anaheim as a -188 favorite, while Vancouver is a +155 underdog at home.