Drake Maye 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Heading into the 2025 season, Drake Maye is the 16th-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position), after the New England Patriots player was 22nd among all QBs in fantasy points a year ago, with 177.1. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.
Drake Maye Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Maye's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|177.1
|48
|22
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|232.8
|31
|27
Drake Maye 2024 Game-by-Game
Maye accumulated 20.8 fantasy points -- 26-of-37 (70.3%), 276 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs -- in Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 3
|@Jets
|2.1
|4-for-8
|22
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Texans
|19.5
|20-for-33
|243
|3
|2
|0
|Week 7
|@Jaguars
|20.8
|26-for-37
|276
|2
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Jets
|11.5
|3-for-6
|23
|0
|0
|1
|Week 9
|@Titans
|15.7
|29-for-41
|206
|1
|2
|0
|Week 10
|@Bears
|11.8
|15-for-25
|184
|1
|1
|0
|Week 11
|Rams
|18.0
|29-for-39
|282
|2
|1
|0
Drake Maye and the Patriots Receiving Corps
Maye averaged 175.1 passing yards per outing and completed 15 touchdowns last season. Here's a glance at how a few of Maye's possible targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2024:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Hunter Henry
|97
|66
|674
|2
|16
|Demario Douglas
|87
|66
|621
|3
|5
|Kayshon Boutte
|68
|43
|589
|3
|3
