Drake Maye 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2025 season, Drake Maye is the 16th-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position), after the New England Patriots player was 22nd among all QBs in fantasy points a year ago, with 177.1. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Drake Maye Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Maye's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 177.1 48 22 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 232.8 31 27

Drake Maye 2024 Game-by-Game

Maye accumulated 20.8 fantasy points -- 26-of-37 (70.3%), 276 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs -- in Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 3 @Jets 2.1 4-for-8 22 0 0 0 Week 6 Texans 19.5 20-for-33 243 3 2 0 Week 7 @Jaguars 20.8 26-for-37 276 2 0 0 Week 8 Jets 11.5 3-for-6 23 0 0 1 Week 9 @Titans 15.7 29-for-41 206 1 2 0 Week 10 @Bears 11.8 15-for-25 184 1 1 0 Week 11 Rams 18.0 29-for-39 282 2 1 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Drake Maye and the Patriots Receiving Corps

Maye averaged 175.1 passing yards per outing and completed 15 touchdowns last season. Here's a glance at how a few of Maye's possible targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2024:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Hunter Henry 97 66 674 2 16 Demario Douglas 87 66 621 3 5 Kayshon Boutte 68 43 589 3 3

