NFL

Drake Maye 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive

Drake Maye 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2025 season, Drake Maye is the 16th-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position), after the New England Patriots player was 22nd among all QBs in fantasy points a year ago, with 177.1. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Drake Maye Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Maye's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points177.14822
2025 Projected Fantasy Points232.83127

Drake Maye 2024 Game-by-Game

Maye accumulated 20.8 fantasy points -- 26-of-37 (70.3%), 276 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs -- in Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 3@Jets2.14-for-822000
Week 6Texans19.520-for-33243320
Week 7@Jaguars20.826-for-37276200
Week 8Jets11.53-for-623001
Week 9@Titans15.729-for-41206120
Week 10@Bears11.815-for-25184110
Week 11Rams18.029-for-39282210

Drake Maye and the Patriots Receiving Corps

Maye averaged 175.1 passing yards per outing and completed 15 touchdowns last season. Here's a glance at how a few of Maye's possible targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2024:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Hunter Henry9766674216
Demario Douglas876662135
Kayshon Boutte684358933

Want more data and analysis on Drake Maye? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

