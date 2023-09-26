Drake London Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jaguars

Wide receiver Drake London has a matchup against the 27th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (264.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, when his Atlanta Falcons meet the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday at 9:30 AM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is London worth considering for his upcoming game against the Jaguars? See below, because we can help you make the right call.

London vs. Jaguars Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars

Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 AM

9:30 AM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.10

6.10 Projected Receiving Yards: 45.64

45.64 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

London Fantasy Performance

With 15.8 fantasy points this season (5.3 per game), London is the 58th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 140th among all players.

Last week against the Detroit Lions, London produced 3.1 fantasy points, recording two receptions on six targets for 31 yards.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville has allowed over 300 yards passing to one player this year.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Jaguars this year.

Jacksonville has given up at least two TD passes to two opposing QBs this year.

The Jaguars have not allowed someone to throw for three or more TDs versus them in a game this year.

A total of one player has collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Jacksonville this year.

A total of Five players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Jaguars this season.

Jacksonville has not given up more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this year.

The Jaguars have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Jacksonville has given up at least one rushing touchdown to two players this season.

The Jaguars have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

