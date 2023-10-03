Dolphins vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Betting Trends, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 5 - October 8

The NFL slate on Sunday includes the Miami Dolphins facing the New York Giants.

Dolphins vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dolphins win (77.7%)

Dolphins vs Giants Point Spread

The Dolphins are 12.5-point favorites against the Giants. The Dolphins are -115 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -105 to cover as a 12.5-point underdog.

Dolphins vs Giants Over/Under

Dolphins versus Giants on October 8 has an over/under of 47.5 points, with the over -114 and the under -106.

Dolphins vs Giants Moneyline

New York is a +570 underdog on the moneyline, while Miami is a -820 favorite on the road.

Dolphins vs Giants Betting Trends

Against the spread, Miami is 3-1-0 this season.

Out of four Dolphins games so far this year, three have hit the over.

The Giants have no wins against the spread this year.

One of the Giants' four games has gone over the point total.

Dolphins vs Giants Odds & Spread

Moneyline: MIA: (-820) | NYG: (+570)

MIA: (-820) | NYG: (+570) Spread: MIA: -12.5 (-115) | NYG: +12.5 (-105)

MIA: -12.5 (-115) | NYG: +12.5 (-105) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

