Dolphins at Rams Single-Game NFL DFS Picks for Monday Night Football

We've got a high total and a tight spread for Monday night's matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams, which is always a fun setup for DFS.

For those unfamiliar, FanDuel single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5 times his total fantasy points, making this spot crucial.

FanDuel Research's Brandon Gdula has done a deep dive on single-game strategy, and FanDuel Research has NFL DFS projections if you select the game from the slate tab. It's worth checking out both before making your lineups.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dolphins at Rams NFL DFS Picks

MVP Candidates

Obviously, this discussion hinges on the health of Tyreek Hill ($14,000), who is still questionable for tonight due to a wrist injury. If Hill can't go, it lowers the appeal of Tua Tagovailoa ($12,000) in the MVP slot, though Tagovailoa would still be a prime flex consideration due to his salary.

A Hill absence would put Kyren Williams ($15,500) firmly in the driver's seat to be the top MVP pick.

Even with Hill projected in, Williams still leads numberFire's NFL DFS projections at 17.4 FanDuel points, edging out Tagovailoa at 17.2. This is primarily due to his red-zone role. Williams has a whopping 50 red-zone chances (carries or targets) this year, accounting for 56.2% of the team's total opportunities. He's projected for 1.00 total touchdowns, which is an absurd number. His any time touchdown odds tower over everybody else involved.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Kyren Williams -195 De'Von Achane -110 Cooper Kupp +135 Puka Nacua +150 View more odds in Sportsbook

This all puts Williams at the top of the list.

I'd expect De'Von Achane's low salary ($11,000) to push his MVP roster rate down. You have to scroll in the player pool to find him, and higher salaries tend to correlate with higher MVP roster rates.

If you're trying to be a bit different without being dumb, Achane's my preferred route.

In Tagovailoa's three full games, Achane is averaging 122.7 yards from scrimmage per game. That's well clear of Williams' mark of 89.8.

De'Von Achane - Rushing + Receiving Yds De'Von Achane Over @ De'Von Achane Under Nov 12 1:15am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Even if Achane doesn't top Williams at MVP for you, he's the best overall play on the board as his $11,000 salary sells his current role well short of reality. Putting him at MVP can help you differentiate at least a bit from the other rosters with Achane.

Obviously, you can consider both Tagovailoa and Matthew Stafford ($12,500) at MVP due to the way quarterbacks score, but the final player I want to focus on is Puka Nacua ($13,500). Nacua had nine overall and four deep targets (more than 15 yards downfield) in his return and had good usage before his ejection last week. That's the kind of usage that can lead a game in scoring, making him another consideration if you want to deviate from Williams.

Flex Targets

Cooper Kupp ($15,000): Kupp's a bit over-salaried for my liking as numberFire's projections have him below all of Tagovailoa, Stafford, Achane, Hill, and Nacua at lower salaries. Thus, of the studs, he's the guy I'm lowest on entering the night.

Jaylen Waddle ($9,500): If Hill can't go, Waddle's appeal skyrockets as the team would likely be forced to feed him targets. Waddle was off the injury report entirely this week, so it does seem like his health is trending upward. He'd still be a fine play if Hill goes, but he's tough to avoid if Hill sits.

Jonnu Smith ($8,000): Smith is another guy who gets boosted if Hill is out. Even with Hill active, Smith has six-plus targets in four straight games, meaning he's at least a consideration regardless for tonight.

Joshua Karty ($9,000) and Jason Sanders ($8,500): This game is indoors, which boosts both kickers. numberFire's projections lean toward Karty, but both are most appealing when you assume one team takes control of the game.

Los Angeles Rams D/ST ($8,500) and Miami D/ST ($8,500): Similarly, the defenses are most viable when you make the assumption that one team builds a lead, forcing increased drop backs out of the opposition. The projections favor the Rams by 0.8 points here, and they would get a boost if Hill is out.

Jaylen Wright ($7,000): This is more of a dart throw, but Wright's snap rate rose in the second half last week after Raheem Mostert ($10,000) lost a fumble. I don't mind taking a shot on Wright, on whom the team spent a decent chunk of draft capital back in April, if you think they mix him in more.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NFL DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.