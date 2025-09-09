Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 9

Odds updated as of 5:17 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Colorado Rockies is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Dodgers vs Rockies Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (80-64) vs. Colorado Rockies (40-104)

Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and COLR

Dodgers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-310) | COL: (+250)

LAD: (-310) | COL: (+250) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-150) | COL: +1.5 (+125)

LAD: -1.5 (-150) | COL: +1.5 (+125) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Dodgers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers) - 5-3, 3.59 ERA vs German Marquez (Rockies) - 3-12, 6.19 ERA

The probable starters are Emmet Sheehan (5-3) for the Dodgers and German Marquez (3-12) for the Rockies. Sheehan's team is 4-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Sheehan's team has a record of 4-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Marquez starts, the Rockies have gone 7-14-0 against the spread. The Rockies are 5-14 in Marquez's 19 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (71%)

Dodgers vs Rockies Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Rockies moneyline has Los Angeles as a -310 favorite, while Colorado is a +250 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at the Dodgers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rockies are -150 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are +125.

Dodgers vs Rockies Over/Under

Dodgers versus Rockies on Sept. 9 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over +102 and the under set at -124.

Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 71 wins in the 126 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has not lost in nine games when named as a moneyline favorite of -310 or better.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 67 of their 142 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers are 58-84-0 against the spread in their 142 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have put together a 36-100 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 26.5% of those games).

Colorado has a 3-16 record (winning only 15.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +250 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 140 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-76-4).

The Rockies have collected a 57-83-0 record ATS this season (covering 40.7% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 152 hits and an OBP of .390 to go with a slugging percentage of .612. All three of those stats are best among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .279 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 24th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Ohtani will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, two home runs, six walks and three RBIs.

Mookie Betts has 19 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 54 walks. He's batting .253 and slugging .389 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 87th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 116th in slugging percentage.

Betts has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with a double, a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has collected 144 base hits, an OBP of .368 and a slugging percentage of .496 this season.

Andy Pages is batting .269 with a .312 OBP and 79 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has a slugging percentage of .536 and has 133 hits, both team-best figures for the Rockies. He's batting .282 and with an on-base percentage of .327.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 21st in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 80th and he is 10th in slugging.

Mickey Moniak has 17 doubles, eight triples, 19 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .263. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Jordan Beck a has .331 on-base percentage to lead the Rockies.

Brenton Doyle is batting .246 with 20 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 29 walks.

Dodgers vs Rockies Head to Head

9/8/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 8/21/2025: 9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 8/20/2025: 8-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

8-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 8/19/2025: 11-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -280, Underdog Moneyline: +230)

11-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -280, Underdog Moneyline: +230) 8/18/2025: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 6/26/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 6/25/2025: 8-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -340, Underdog Moneyline: +275)

8-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -340, Underdog Moneyline: +275) 6/24/2025: 9-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

9-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/16/2025: 8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 4/15/2025: 6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

