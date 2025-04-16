Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

Odds updated as of 5:12 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the MLB teams playing on Wednesday, up against the Colorado Rockies.

Dodgers vs Rockies Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (13-6) vs. Colorado Rockies (3-14)

Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and COLR

Dodgers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-310) | COL: (+250)

LAD: (-310) | COL: (+250) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-152) | COL: +1.5 (+126)

LAD: -1.5 (-152) | COL: +1.5 (+126) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Dodgers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bobby Miller (Dodgers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs German Márquez (Rockies) - 0-2, 4.60 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Bobby Miller versus the Rockies and German Marquez (0-2). Miller did not appear in a game when his team was the moneyline favorite last season. The Rockies failed to cover in all of Marquez's three starts with a set spread. The Rockies were the moneyline underdog for two Marquez starts this season -- they lost both.

Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (66.3%)

Dodgers vs Rockies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Dodgers vs. Rockies reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-310) and Colorado as the underdog (+250) on the road.

Dodgers vs Rockies Spread

The Dodgers are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Rockies. The Dodgers are -152 to cover the spread, while the Rockies are +126.

Dodgers vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for Dodgers-Rockies on April 16 is 8.5. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 12 wins in the 18 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has been listed as a favorite of -310 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 10 of their 19 opportunities.

The Dodgers have an against the spread record of 10-9-0 in 19 games with a line this season.

The Rockies have put together a 2-13 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 13.3% of those games).

Colorado has played three times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +250 or longer, and lost each game.

The Rockies have had an over/under set by bookmakers 17 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in five of those games (5-11-1).

The Rockies have a 4-13-0 record ATS this season (covering just 23.5% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Tommy Edman leads Los Angeles in total hits (20) this season while batting .274 with nine extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .308 and a slugging percentage of .575.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 55th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.520) thanks to seven extra-base hits. He's batting .280 with an on-base percentage of .379.

His batting average is 48th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 36th, and his slugging percentage 31st.

Mookie Betts has collected 17 base hits, an OBP of .371 and a slugging percentage of .508 this season.

Teoscar Hernandez has been key for Los Angeles with 18 hits, an OBP of .309 plus a slugging percentage of .563.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle has accumulated a team-high slugging percentage (.547) while leading the Rockies in hits (17). He's batting .321 and with an on-base percentage of .357.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 17th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 56th and he is 22nd in slugging.

Doyle enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .364 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and 11 RBI.

Hunter Goodman is hitting .216 with three doubles, three home runs and three walks. He's slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .286.

His batting average is 110th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 122nd, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Kyle Farmer has an on-base percentage of .375 and a slugging percentage of .490. Both lead the Rockies.

Ezequiel Tovar is hitting .212 with four doubles, a triple and three walks.

Dodgers vs Rockies Head to Head

4/15/2025: 6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 4/14/2025: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 9/29/2024: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/28/2024: 13-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

13-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/27/2024: 11-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

11-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/22/2024: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -405, Underdog Moneyline: +320)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -405, Underdog Moneyline: +320) 9/21/2024: 6-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

6-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/20/2024: 6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 6/20/2024: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/19/2024: 7-6 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

