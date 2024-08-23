Dodgers vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 23

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Tampa Bay Rays.

Dodgers vs Rays Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (76-52) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (64-63)

Date: Friday, August 23, 2024

Friday, August 23, 2024 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: BSSUN

Dodgers vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-196) | TB: (+164)

LAD: (-196) | TB: (+164) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+104) | TB: +1.5 (-125)

LAD: -1.5 (+104) | TB: +1.5 (-125) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Dodgers vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bobby Miller (Dodgers) - 1-3, 8.02 ERA vs Tyler Alexander (Rays) - 5-3, 5.17 ERA

The probable starters are Bobby Miller (1-3) for the Dodgers and Tyler Alexander (5-3) for the Rays. Miller's team is 1-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Miller's team is 3-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rays are 3-3-0 ATS in Alexander's six starts that had a set spread. The Rays are 1-3 in Alexander's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (59%)

Dodgers vs Rays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rays-Dodgers, Tampa Bay is the underdog at +164, and Los Angeles is -196 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Rays Spread

The Rays are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Rays are -125 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are +104.

Dodgers vs Rays Over/Under

Dodgers versus Rays on August 23 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -118 and the under set at -104.

Dodgers vs Rays Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 71, or 64%, of the 111 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 24 times in 36 chances when named as a favorite of at least -196 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 66 of their 126 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 126 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 63-63-0 against the spread.

The Rays have been the underdog on the moneyline 61 total times this season. They've gone 29-32 in those games.

Tampa Bay has played as a moneyline underdog of +164 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

In the 127 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-67-3).

The Rays have put together a 66-61-0 record ATS this season (covering 52% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 144 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .610. He's batting .291 with an on-base percentage of .378.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is third in slugging.

Ohtani hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a triple, two home runs, three walks and two RBI.

Freddie Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.389) this season, fueled by 127 hits. He's batting .290 while slugging .486.

He ranks 17th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Freeman enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Teoscar Hernandez has 128 hits this season and has a slash line of .265/.328/.484.

Hernandez has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .158 with a walk and an RBI.

Mookie Betts is batting .303 with a .398 OBP and 47 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Betts brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with two doubles, three walks and three RBI.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has a team-best OBP (.332) and slugging percentage (.398), and paces the Rays in hits (129, while batting .274).

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 49th and he is 97th in slugging.

Diaz hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Christopher Morel is batting .194 with eight doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 55 walks. He's slugging .355 with an on-base percentage of .296.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 138th in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage and 125th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Lowe is batting .242 with 15 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 30 walks.

Jose Caballero is hitting .234 with 21 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 23 walks.

