Dodgers vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Texas Rangers.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Rangers Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (14-6) vs. Texas Rangers (12-7)

Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025

Saturday, April 19, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: FOX

Dodgers vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-122) | TEX: (+104)

LAD: (-122) | TEX: (+104) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+136) | TEX: +1.5 (-164)

LAD: -1.5 (+136) | TEX: +1.5 (-164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Dodgers vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki (Dodgers) - 0-1, 3.29 ERA vs Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 1-2, 2.55 ERA

The Dodgers will call on Roki Sasaki (0-1) versus the Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi (1-2). Sasaki's team is 3-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Sasaki starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-1. The Rangers did not cover any of Eovaldi's four starts with a set spread. The Rangers were the moneyline underdog for three Eovaldi starts this season -- they lost all of the games.

Dodgers vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (51.4%)

Dodgers vs Rangers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Dodgers vs. Rangers reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-122) and Texas as the underdog (+104) despite being the home team.

Dodgers vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are +1.5 on the spread (-164 to cover), and Los Angeles is +136 to cover the runline.

Dodgers vs Rangers Over/Under

Dodgers versus Rangers, on April 19, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 13, or 68.4%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 13 times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 11 of their 20 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 10-10-0 against the spread in their 20 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rangers are 5-5 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

Texas has a record of 3-5 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer (37.5%).

In the 19 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rangers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times (7-12-0).

The Rangers are 10-9-0 ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Tommy Edman leads Los Angeles with 20 hits, batting .263 this season with nine extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .305 and a slugging percentage of .553.

He is 70th in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Markus Lynn Betts is hitting .266 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 walks, while slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .373.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 66th, his on-base percentage 39th, and his slugging percentage 48th.

Teoscar Hernandez has collected 18 base hits, an OBP of .292 and a slugging percentage of .529 this season.

Will Smith has two home runs, 12 RBI and a batting average of .367 this season.

Smith enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Rangers Player Leaders

Adolis Garcia has five doubles, three home runs and five walks while batting .226. He's slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .310.

He is 106th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Corey Seager has racked up 19 hits with a .368 on-base percentage while slugging .516. Those stats all pace his team. He also has a batting average of .306.

His batting average is 28th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 45th, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Josh Smith has three doubles, a home run and six walks while hitting .342.

Jonah Heim is hitting .256 with a double, three home runs and two walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!