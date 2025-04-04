Dodgers vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4

Odds updated as of 5:14 p.m.

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Philadelphia Phillies.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup.

Dodgers vs Phillies Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (8-0) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (5-1)

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Friday, April 4, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: Apple TV+

Dodgers vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-126) | PHI: (+108)

LAD: (-126) | PHI: (+108) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+120) | PHI: +1.5 (-144)

LAD: -1.5 (+120) | PHI: +1.5 (-144) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Dodgers vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 1-0, 2.70 ERA vs Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 1-0, 3.60 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1-0) to the mound, while Jesus Luzardo (1-0) will answer the bell for the Phillies. Yamamoto has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Yamamoto's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Luzardo has started just one game with a set spread, which the Phillies covered. The Phillies have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Luzardo starts this season.

Dodgers vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (62.7%)

Dodgers vs Phillies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Dodgers vs. Phillies reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-126) and Philadelphia as the underdog (+108) despite being the home team.

Dodgers vs Phillies Spread

The Dodgers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Phillies. The Dodgers are +120 to cover the spread, while the Phillies are -144.

Dodgers vs Phillies Over/Under

The Dodgers-Phillies game on April 4 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been named as the favorite eight times this year and have yet to lose any of those games.

Los Angeles has been a -126 moneyline favorite on eight occasions this season and won every time.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in five of their eight opportunities.

The Dodgers are 6-2-0 against the spread in their eight games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies have not been the moneyline underdog so far this season.

Philadelphia has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +108 or longer.

The Phillies have played in six games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total two times (2-4-0).

The Phillies have a 5-1-0 record ATS this season (covering 83.3% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .667, fueled by four extra-base hits. He has a .333 batting average and an on-base percentage of .459.

He is 22nd in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging among all qualifying batters in baseball.

Ohtani has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a home run, five walks and an RBI.

Tommy Edman leads Los Angeles with nine hits. He is batting .290 this season and has four extra-base hits. He's also slugging .677 with an on-base percentage of .303.

He is 49th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Edman has picked up a hit in eight straight games. During his last eight games he is batting .290 with four home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Mookie Betts has six hits this season and has a slash line of .300/.364/.750.

Will Smith has nine hits this season and a team-best OBP of .607.

Smith has hit safely in eight straight games. In his last eight games he is batting .450 with a double, a home run, seven walks and five RBI.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with eight hits. He's batting .308 and slugging .808 with an on-base percentage of .357.

He ranks 38th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Schwarber takes a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last six outings he is batting .308 with a double, four home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Edmundo Sosa paces his team with an .867 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .600 with an on-base percentage of .625.

Bryson Stott is hitting .278 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.

Nick Castellanos is batting .238 with a home run and four walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!