Dodgers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Diego Padres is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Dodgers vs Padres Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (11-6) vs. San Diego Padres (8-9)

Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024

Sunday, April 14, 2024 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN

Dodgers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-152) | SD: (+128)

LAD: (-152) | SD: (+128) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+136) | SD: +1.5 (-164)

LAD: -1.5 (+136) | SD: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Dodgers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: James Paxton (Dodgers) - 2-0, 1.64 ERA vs Yu Darvish (Padres) - 0-1, 3.86 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send James Paxton (2-0) to the mound, while Yu Darvish (0-1) will get the nod for the Padres. Paxton has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Paxton's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Padres have gone 1-3-0 ATS in Darvish's four starts with a set spread. The Padres were named the moneyline underdog for two Darvish starts this season -- they split the games.

Dodgers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (52.2%)

Dodgers vs Padres Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -152 favorite on the moneyline, while San Diego is a +128 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Padres Spread

The Padres are at the Dodgers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Padres are +136 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -164.

Dodgers vs Padres Over/Under

Dodgers versus Padres on April 14 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (64.7%) in those games.

This year Los Angeles has won nine of 14 games when listed as at least -152 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 10 of 17 chances this season.

The Dodgers are 8-9-0 against the spread in their 17 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres have put together a 4-4 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

San Diego has gone 2-3 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer (40%).

The Padres have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total eight times this season for an 8-8-1 record against the over/under.

The Padres have put together a 7-10-0 record against the spread this season (covering 41.2% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles in OBP (.488), slugging percentage (.712) and total hits (24) this season. He has a .364 batting average.

He is eighth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Betts has recorded a base hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with a home run, four walks and five RBI.

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.686) thanks to 15 extra-base hits. He's batting .343 with an on-base percentage of .392.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 16th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Teoscar Hernandez is batting .292 with a .569 slugging percentage and 17 RBI this year.

Hernandez takes a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .324 with a double, a home run, four walks and eight RBI.

Will Smith has one home run, 12 RBI and a batting average of .356 this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has totaled 19 hits with a .545 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Padres. He's batting .288 and with an on-base percentage of .347.

He ranks 59th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Tatis brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Jake Cronenworth is hitting .277 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and four walks. He's slugging .508 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He is currently 72nd in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Ha-Seong Kim is hitting .219 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and six walks.

Jurickson Profar paces his team with a .419 OBP.

Dodgers vs Padres Head to Head

4/13/2024: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/12/2024: 8-7 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-7 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 3/21/2024: 15-11 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

15-11 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 3/20/2024: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/13/2023: 6-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/12/2023: 11-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

11-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/11/2023: 11-8 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

11-8 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/14/2023: 4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/13/2023: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/12/2023: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!