Dodgers vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLCS Game 1 on Oct. 13

In MLB action on Sunday, the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the New York Mets for Game 1 of the NLCS.

Dodgers vs Mets Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) vs. New York Mets (89-73)

Date: Sunday, October 13, 2024

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Coverage: FOX

Dodgers vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-158) | NYM: (+134)

LAD: (-158) | NYM: (+134) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+138) | NYM: +1.5 (-166)

LAD: -1.5 (+138) | NYM: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Dodgers vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Dodgers) - 13-7, 3.17 ERA vs Kodai Senga (Mets) - 1-0, 3.38 ERA

The probable starters are Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA) for the Dodgers and Kodai Senga (1-0, 3.38 ERA) for the Mets. When Flaherty starts, his team is 15-14-0 against the spread this season. Flaherty's team has a record of 11-8 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Senga has started two games with set spreads, and the Mets covered in both opportunities. The Mets were the moneyline underdog for one Senga start this season -- they won.

Dodgers vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (61.7%)

Dodgers vs Mets Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -158 on the moneyline, while New York is a +134 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Mets Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Mets and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are +138 to cover the runline, with the Mets being -166.

Dodgers vs Mets Over/Under

Dodgers versus Mets, on Oct. 13, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Dodgers vs Mets Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 143 games this year and have walked away with the win 93 times (65%) in those games.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 55 times in 85 chances when named as a favorite of at least -158 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 94 of 165 chances this season.

The Dodgers are 85-80-0 against the spread in their 165 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets have won 45.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (30-36).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer, New York has a 5-7 record (winning 41.7% of its games).

The Mets have combined with opponents to go over the total 84 times this season for an 84-75-5 record against the over/under.

The Mets have covered 51.2% of their games this season, going 84-80-0 ATS.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in OBP (.390), slugging percentage (.646) and total hits (197) this season. He has a .310 batting average.

He is fifth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Freddie Freeman is batting .282 with 35 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 78 walks. He's slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .378.

Among all qualifying players, he is 20th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

Freeman brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double.

Mookie Betts has 130 hits this season and has a slash line of .289/.372/.491.

Teoscar Hernandez has been key for Los Angeles with 160 hits, an OBP of .339 plus a slugging percentage of .501.

Hernandez brings an eight-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with four home runs, three walks and 13 RBI.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor has racked up 169 hits with a .500 slugging percentage, both team-high stats for the Mets. He's batting .273 and with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average puts him 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Lindor enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Pete Alonso is batting .240 with 31 doubles, 34 home runs and 70 walks. He's slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all qualifying players, he is 102nd in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Nimmo has 25 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 77 walks while hitting .224.

Jesse Winker has a .360 on-base percentage to lead his team.

Dodgers vs Mets Head to Head

5/29/2024: 10-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5/28/2024: 3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5/28/2024: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

4/21/2024: 10-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4/20/2024: 6-4 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4/19/2024: 9-4 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

7/16/2023: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7/14/2023: 6-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4/19/2023: 5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4/18/2023: 5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

