Dodgers vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 23

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are up against the New York Mets.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game.

Dodgers vs Mets Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (31-19) vs. New York Mets (30-20)

Date: Friday, May 23, 2025

Friday, May 23, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: Apple TV+

Dodgers vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-120) | NYM: (+102)

LAD: (-120) | NYM: (+102) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+128) | NYM: +1.5 (-154)

LAD: -1.5 (+128) | NYM: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Dodgers vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers) - 0-0, 11.25 ERA vs Griffin Canning (Mets) - 5-1, 2.47 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw to the mound, while Griffin Canning (5-1) will take the ball for the Mets. Kershaw and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Kershaw's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. When Canning starts, the Mets have gone 6-3-0 against the spread. The Mets have a 3-1 record in Canning's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (53.4%)

Dodgers vs Mets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Mets, Los Angeles is the favorite at -120, and New York is +102 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Mets Spread

The Dodgers are at the Mets and are favored by 1.5 runs (+128 to cover) on the runline. New York is -154 to cover.

Dodgers vs Mets Over/Under

The over/under for Dodgers-Mets on May 23 is 8.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Mets Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 44 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (63.6%) in those contests.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 27 times in 42 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 27 of their 49 opportunities.

The Dodgers have an against the spread record of 23-26-0 in 49 games with a line this season.

The Mets have put together a 7-7 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

New York is 3-4 (winning 42.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Mets have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 49 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 17 of those games (17-30-2).

The Mets have collected a 23-26-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.9% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has an OPS of 1.053, fueled by an OBP of .398 and a team-best slugging percentage of .655 this season. He has a .304 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is third in slugging.

Mookie Betts has five doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 23 walks. He's batting .267 and slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .350.

He ranks 63rd in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Betts has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two home runs, two walks and two RBIs.

Freddie Freeman leads Los Angeles in total hits (53) this season, and 23 of those have gone for extra bases.

Freeman has recorded at least one base hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .429 with three doubles and a walk.

Teoscar Hernandez has been key for Los Angeles with 42 hits, an OBP of .329 plus a slugging percentage of .599.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has racked up a team-high OBP (.395), while leading the Mets in hits (54). He's batting .292 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, he is 24th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Francisco Lindor is slugging .480 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .283 with an on-base percentage of .351.

He is currently 36th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Juan Soto has nine doubles, eight home runs and 39 walks while batting .243.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .213 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 15 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!