Red Sox vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 23

The MLB's Friday slate includes the Boston Red Sox facing the Baltimore Orioles.

Red Sox vs Orioles Game Info

Boston Red Sox (25-26) vs. Baltimore Orioles (16-32)

Date: Friday, May 23, 2025

Friday, May 23, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: MLB Network, NESN, and MASN

Red Sox vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-130) | BAL: (+110)

BOS: (-130) | BAL: (+110) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+140) | BAL: +1.5 (-170)

BOS: -1.5 (+140) | BAL: +1.5 (-170) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Red Sox vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito (Red Sox) - 1-1, 7.08 ERA vs TBA (Orioles)

The Red Sox will give the ball to Lucas Giolito (1-1), while the Orioles' starting pitcher has not yet been announced. When Giolito starts, his team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season. Giolito's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline.

Red Sox vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (51.5%)

Red Sox vs Orioles Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Red Sox vs. Orioles reveal Boston as the favorite (-130) and Baltimore as the underdog (+110) on the road.

Red Sox vs Orioles Spread

The Red Sox are hosting the Orioles and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Red Sox are +140 to cover the runline, with the Orioles being -170.

The over/under for Red Sox-Orioles on May 23 is 9.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Red Sox vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in 18, or 50%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Boston has won eight of 17 games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 24 of their 51 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Red Sox have posted a record of 26-25-0 against the spread this season.

The Orioles have gone 7-13 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 35% of those games).

Baltimore has played in seven games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer without winning.

The Orioles have played in 48 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-22-2).

The Orioles are 15-33-0 against the spread this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Alex Bregman leads Boston with 58 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .554. He's batting .297 with an on-base percentage of .381.

He ranks 22nd in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging among all qualified batters in MLB.

Rafael Devers leads Boston in OBP (.409) this season, fueled by 54 hits. He's batting .287 while slugging .521.

Among all qualified batters, he is 32nd in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

Devers brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .438 with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and seven RBIs.

Wilyer Abreu has 43 hits this season and has a slash line of .257/.344/.503.

Jarren Duran is batting .265 with a .313 OBP and 29 RBI for Boston this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Cedric Mullins is batting .236 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .332.

He ranks 109th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the big leagues.

Mullins enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Ryan O'Hearn leads his team with 41 hits and a .396 OBP. He has a batting average of .306 while slugging .507.

He is currently 12th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Adley Rutschman is batting .213 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 19 walks.

Jackson Holliday is hitting .268 with four doubles, two triples, six home runs and 10 walks.

Red Sox vs Orioles Head to Head

4/3/2025: 8-4 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-4 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/2/2025: 3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 3/31/2025: 8-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/11/2024: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/10/2024: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/9/2024: 12-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

12-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/18/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/16/2024: 12-10 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

12-10 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/15/2024: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/29/2024: 6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

