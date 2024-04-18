Dodgers vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the MLB squads playing on Friday, up against the New York Mets.

Dodgers vs Mets Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (12-9) vs. New York Mets (10-8)

Date: Friday, April 19, 2024

Friday, April 19, 2024 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: MLB Network

Dodgers vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-200) | NYM: (+168)

LAD: (-200) | NYM: (+168) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+105) | NYM: +1.5 (-126)

LAD: -1.5 (+105) | NYM: +1.5 (-126) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Dodgers vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 1-1, 4.50 ERA vs Sean Manaea (Mets) - 1-1, 4.30 ERA

The Dodgers will give the ball to Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1-1, 4.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Mets will turn to Sean Manaea (1-1, 4.30 ERA). When Yamamoto starts, his team is 1-3-0 against the spread this season. Yamamoto's team has a record of 1-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Mets are 1-2-0 against the spread when Manaea starts. The Mets have always been the moneyline underdog when Manaea starts this season.

Dodgers vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (55.8%)

Dodgers vs Mets Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Mets moneyline has Los Angeles as a -200 favorite, while New York is a +168 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Mets Spread

The Mets are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Mets are -126 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are +105.

Dodgers vs Mets Over/Under

Dodgers versus Mets on April 19 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -106 and the under set at -114.

Dodgers vs Mets Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (60%) in those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 6-4 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -200 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 11 of 20 chances this season.

The Dodgers are 9-11-0 against the spread in their 20 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets have been the moneyline underdog four total times this season. They've finished 2-2 in those games.

New York has played as a moneyline underdog of +168 or longer in only one game this season, which it won.

The Mets have had an over/under set by bookmakers 16 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in eight of those games (8-8-0).

The Mets have covered 50% of their games this season, going 8-8-0 ATS.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Mookie Betts has 31 hits and an OBP of .470 to go with a slugging percentage of .667. All three of those stats are best among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .369 batting average, as well.

He is third in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and third in slugging among qualifying batters in the majors.

Shohei Ohtani has hit four homers this season while driving in 10 runs. He's batting .360 this season and slugging .640 with an on-base percentage of .400.

Among all qualified, he ranks sixth in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Ohtani enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with two walks and an RBI.

Teoscar Hernandez has collected 22 base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .513 this season.

Will Smith has been key for Los Angeles with 24 hits, an OBP of .382 plus a slugging percentage of .449.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso is leading the Mets with 18 hits. He's batting .261 and slugging .551 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 80th, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 walks while hitting .217. He's slugging .377 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 133rd, his on-base percentage is 73rd, and he is 104th in slugging.

Starling Marte has a .413 slugging percentage, which paces the Mets.

Jeff McNeil is batting .218 with three doubles, a home run and seven walks.

