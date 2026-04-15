Dodgers vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are up against the New York Mets.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Dodgers vs Mets Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (13-4) vs. New York Mets (7-11)

Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Wednesday, April 15, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN

Dodgers vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-220) | NYM: (+184)

LAD: (-220) | NYM: (+184) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+100) | NYM: +1.5 (-120)

LAD: -1.5 (+100) | NYM: +1.5 (-120) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Dodgers vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs Clay Holmes (Mets) - 2-1, 1.50 ERA

The Dodgers will give the ball to Shohei Ohtani (1-0, 0.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Mets will counter with Clay Holmes (2-1, 1.50 ERA). Ohtani has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Ohtani's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Holmes starts, the Mets are 2-1-0 against the spread. The Mets were the moneyline underdog for one Holmes start this season -- they won.

Dodgers vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (58.7%)

Dodgers vs Mets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Mets, Los Angeles is the favorite at -220, and New York is +184 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs Mets Spread

The Dodgers are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Mets. The Dodgers are +100 to cover the spread, while the Mets are -120.

Dodgers vs Mets Over/Under

Dodgers versus Mets, on April 15, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Mets Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 13, or 76.5%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Los Angeles has a record of 7-1 when favored by -220 or more this year.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in eight of their 17 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 17 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 9-8-0 against the spread.

The Mets have a 2-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

New York has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +184 or longer.

The Mets have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total seven times this season for a 7-9-2 record against the over/under.

The Mets have covered only 38.9% of their games this season, going 7-11-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages has 25 hits and an OBP of .433 to go with a slugging percentage of .698. All three of those stats are tops among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .397 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is second in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is fourth in slugging.

Freddie Freeman is batting .257 with five doubles, three home runs and four walks. He's slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .307.

His batting average ranks 74th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 124th, and his slugging percentage 61st.

Ohtani has 16 hits this season and has a slash line of .254/.402/.508.

Kyle Tucker has been key for Los Angeles with 15 hits, an OBP of .360 plus a slugging percentage of .306.

Mets Player Leaders

Luis Robert has accumulated a team-best OBP (.409), and paces the Mets in hits (15). He's batting .278 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average ranks 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 95th in slugging.

Francisco Lindor is hitting .194 with a double, two triples, a home run and 10 walks. He's slugging .306 with an on-base percentage of .301.

His batting average ranks 147th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 131st, and he is 139th in slugging.

Francisco Alvarez is hitting .283 with a double, four home runs and six walks.

Bo Bichette's .307 slugging percentage paces his team.

Dodgers vs Mets Head to Head

4/14/2026: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/13/2026: 4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/5/2025: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/4/2025: 6-1 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/3/2025: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/2/2025: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/25/2025: 3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/24/2025: 5-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/23/2025: 7-5 LAD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-5 LAD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 10/20/2024: 10-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!