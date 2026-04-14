Dodgers vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the New York Mets in MLB action on Tuesday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Dodgers vs Mets Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (12-4) vs. New York Mets (7-10)

Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Tuesday, April 14, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and SNY

Dodgers vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-200) | NYM: (+168)

LAD: (-200) | NYM: (+168) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+116) | NYM: +1.5 (-140)

LAD: -1.5 (+116) | NYM: +1.5 (-140) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Dodgers vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 2-1, 2.50 ERA vs Nolan McLean (Mets) - 1-1, 2.70 ERA

The Dodgers will call on Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2-1) versus the Mets and Nolan McLean (1-1). Yamamoto and his team are 2-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Yamamoto starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-1. The Mets are 1-2-0 ATS in McLean's three starts that had a set spread. The Mets have always been the moneyline underdog when McLean starts this season.

Dodgers vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (57.5%)

Dodgers vs Mets Moneyline

New York is a +168 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -200 favorite at home.

Dodgers vs Mets Spread

The Mets are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Mets are -140 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are +116.

Dodgers vs Mets Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Dodgers-Mets on April 14, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Mets Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 12 wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 7-1 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -200 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in eight of their 16 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 9-7-0 against the spread in their 16 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets have won two of the three games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (66.7%).

New York has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +168 or longer.

The Mets have played in 17 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total seven times (7-8-2).

The Mets have a 6-11-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 35.3% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles in OBP (.453), slugging percentage (.733) and total hits (25) this season. He has a .417 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is first in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Pages has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.

Freddie Freeman is batting .273 with five doubles, three home runs and four walks. He's slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 62nd in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage.

Freeman has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Shohei Ohtani has 16 hits this season and has a slash line of .267/.410/.533.

Teoscar Hernandez has been key for Los Angeles with 16 hits, an OBP of .357 plus a slugging percentage of .549.

Hernandez has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Mets Player Leaders

Luis Robert has totaled 15 hits with a .435 on-base percentage, leading the Mets in both statistics. He's batting .300 and slugging .420.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 41st in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging percentage.

Francisco Alvarez has a double, four home runs and five walks while hitting .302. He's slugging .605 with an on-base percentage of .388.

Francisco Lindor is batting .176 with a double, two triples and 10 walks.

Bo Bichette leads his team with a .296 slugging percentage.

Dodgers vs Mets Head to Head

4/13/2026: 4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/5/2025: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/4/2025: 6-1 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/3/2025: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/2/2025: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/25/2025: 3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/24/2025: 5-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/23/2025: 7-5 LAD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-5 LAD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 10/20/2024: 10-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

10-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 10/18/2024: 12-6 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!