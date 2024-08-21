Dodgers vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 21

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Seattle Mariners is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Dodgers vs Mariners Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (75-52) vs. Seattle Mariners (64-63)

Date: Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Wednesday, August 21, 2024 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: MLB Network

Dodgers vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-180) | SEA: (+152)

LAD: (-180) | SEA: (+152) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+125) | SEA: +1.5 (-150)

LAD: -1.5 (+125) | SEA: +1.5 (-150) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Dodgers vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Dodgers) - 9-5, 3.06 ERA vs Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 7-9, 2.96 ERA

The probable pitchers are Jack Flaherty (9-5) for the Dodgers and Logan Gilbert (7-9) for the Mariners. Flaherty and his team have a record of 11-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Flaherty's team is 6-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Mariners have an 11-14-0 record against the spread in Gilbert's starts. The Mariners have a 3-5 record in Gilbert's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (56.8%)

Dodgers vs Mariners Moneyline

Seattle is a +152 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -180 favorite at home.

Dodgers vs Mariners Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Mariners and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are +125 to cover the runline, with the Mariners being -150.

Dodgers vs Mariners Over/Under

Dodgers versus Mariners on August 21 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at -100.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Seattle Mariners on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 70 wins in the 110 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 35-18 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -180 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 65 of their 125 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers are 62-63-0 against the spread in their 125 games that had a posted line this season.

The Mariners have a 17-22 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 43.6% of those games).

Seattle has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +152 or longer.

The Mariners have combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times this season for a 56-66-4 record against the over/under.

The Mariners have covered 43.7% of their games this season, going 55-71-0 ATS.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 143 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .613. He's batting .291 with an on-base percentage of .378.

He is 16th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Ohtani has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a triple, two home runs, two walks and two RBI.

Freddie Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.390) this season, fueled by 126 hits. He's batting .290 while slugging .486.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 17th, his on-base percentage fifth, and his slugging percentage 18th.

Teoscar Hernandez has 126 hits this season and has a slash line of .263/.327/.484.

Mookie Betts has 12 home runs, 45 RBI and a batting average of .305 this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has put up 88 hits, a team-best for the Mariners. He's batting .212 and slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .303.

He is 133rd in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Randy Arozarena is batting .213 with 24 doubles, 16 home runs and 60 walks. He's slugging .383 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 132nd, his on-base percentage is 59th, and he is 109th in slugging.

Justin Turner a has .343 on-base percentage to lead the Mariners.

Julio Rodriguez is slugging .369 to pace his team.

Dodgers vs Mariners Head to Head

8/20/2024: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/19/2024: 3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/17/2023: 6-1 LAD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-1 LAD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/16/2023: 6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/15/2023: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.