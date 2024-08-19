Dodgers vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 19

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Seattle Mariners in MLB action on Monday.

Dodgers vs Mariners Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (73-52) vs. Seattle Mariners (64-61)

Date: Monday, August 19, 2024

Monday, August 19, 2024 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-136) | SEA: (+116)

LAD: (-136) | SEA: (+116) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+150) | SEA: +1.5 (-182)

LAD: -1.5 (+150) | SEA: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+104) | Under: (-128)

Dodgers vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gavin Stone (Dodgers) - 10-5, 3.63 ERA vs Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 5-1, 2.06 ERA

The probable pitchers are Gavin Stone (10-5) for the Dodgers and Bryan Woo (5-1) for the Mariners. When Stone starts, his team is 13-9-0 against the spread this season. Stone's team has been victorious in 68.4% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 13-6. When Woo starts, the Mariners have gone 8-6-0 against the spread. The Mariners were named the moneyline underdog for two Woo starts this season -- they split the games.

Dodgers vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (54.6%)

Dodgers vs Mariners Moneyline

Seattle is a +116 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -136 favorite at home.

Dodgers vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are +1.5 on the spread (-182 to cover), and Los Angeles is +150 to cover the runline.

Dodgers vs Mariners Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Mariners contest on August 19, with the over available at +104 and the under at -128.

Dodgers vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 68, or 63%, of the 108 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Los Angeles has won 50 of 82 games when listed as at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 64 of their 123 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 60-63-0 against the spread in their 123 games that had a posted line this season.

The Mariners have won 45.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (17-20).

Seattle is 7-6 (winning 53.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Mariners have played in 124 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-65-4).

The Mariners have covered 44.4% of their games this season, going 55-69-0 ATS.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 140 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .613, both of which rank first among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .290 batting average and an on-base percentage of .377.

Among qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is third in slugging.

Ohtani has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .136 with two home runs, two walks and two RBI.

Freddie Freeman has 125 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .391. He's batting .292 and slugging .488.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 14th, his on-base percentage fifth, and his slugging percentage 19th.

Freeman enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .409 with an RBI.

Teoscar Hernandez has 125 hits this season and has a slash line of .265/.330/.490.

Mookie Betts has 12 home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .309 this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has accumulated 86 hits, a team-high for the Mariners. He's batting .211 and slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 135th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.

Randy Arozarena has 24 doubles, 16 home runs and 58 walks while hitting .216. He's slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 133rd in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 108th in slugging percentage.

Justin Turner has accumulated an on-base percentage of .344, a team-high for the Mariners.

Julio Rodriguez paces his team with a .372 slugging percentage.

