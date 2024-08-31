Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 31

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the Arizona Diamondbacks are up against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Diamondbacks vs Dodgers Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (76-59) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (81-54)

Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024

Saturday, August 31, 2024 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID

Diamondbacks vs Dodgers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-112) | LAD: (-104)

ARI: (-112) | LAD: (-104) Spread: ARI: +1.5 (-188) | LAD: -1.5 (+155)

ARI: +1.5 (-188) | LAD: -1.5 (+155) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Diamondbacks vs Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 4-0, 3.98 ERA vs Gavin Stone (Dodgers) - 11-5, 3.33 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (4-0) to the mound, while Gavin Stone (11-5) will get the nod for the Dodgers. Kelly's team is 4-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Kelly's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-2. The Dodgers have gone 15-9-0 against the spread when Stone starts. The Dodgers have a 1-2 record in Stone's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Diamondbacks vs Dodgers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (56.1%)

Diamondbacks vs Dodgers Moneyline

The Diamondbacks vs Dodgers moneyline has Arizona as a -112 favorite, while Los Angeles is a -104 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Dodgers Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Diamondbacks. The Dodgers are +155 to cover, while the Diamondbacks are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Dodgers Over/Under

Diamondbacks versus Dodgers, on August 31, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Diamondbacks vs Dodgers Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have won in 44, or 62.9%, of the 70 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Arizona has been victorious 42 times in 68 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over in 76 of their 134 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 134 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 71-63-0 against the spread.

The Dodgers have won five of the 15 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Los Angeles has gone 4-8 (33.3%).

The Dodgers have played in 133 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-60-2).

The Dodgers have collected a 67-66-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.4% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll is batting .227 with 17 doubles, 12 triples, 18 home runs and 57 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .314 while slugging .422.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 124th, his on-base percentage ranks 92nd, and he is 71st in slugging.

Carroll has picked up at least one hit in nine straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .300 with a double, a triple, five home runs, four walks and 11 RBI.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has an OPS of .737, fueled by an OBP of .315 and a team-best slugging percentage of .422 this season. He's batting .273.

He ranks 36th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging in the major leagues.

Josh Bell has 122 hits this season and has a slash line of .246/.314/.408.

Bell enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .350 with an RBI.

Joc Pederson has been key for Arizona with 89 hits, an OBP of .405 plus a slugging percentage of .541.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has racked up a team-high slugging percentage (.620) and leads the Dodgers in hits (154). He's batting .294 and with an on-base percentage of .379.

Including all qualifying players in the majors, he ranks 13th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.

Freddie Freeman leads his team with a .380 OBP. He has a batting average of .283 while slugging .478.

He ranks 22nd in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Mookie Betts has 20 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 54 walks while batting .299.

Teoscar Hernandez has 27 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .264.

Diamondbacks vs Dodgers Head to Head

8/30/2024: 10-9 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-9 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/4/2024: 9-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/3/2024: 12-4 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

12-4 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/2/2024: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/22/2024: 6-0 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

6-0 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 5/21/2024: 7-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/20/2024: 6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 5/1/2024: 8-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/29/2024: 8-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 10/11/2023: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

