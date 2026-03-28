Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 28

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the MLB teams in action on Saturday, up against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (2-0) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (0-2)

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Saturday, March 28, 2026 Time: 9:10 p.m. ET

9:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and Dbacks.TV

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-240) | ARI: (+198)

LAD: (-240) | ARI: (+198) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-115) | ARI: +1.5 (-105)

LAD: -1.5 (-115) | ARI: +1.5 (-105) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Dodgers will call on Tyler Glasnow against the Diamondbacks and Eduardo Rodriguez. In games Glasnow pitched with a spread last season, his team was 7-14-0 ATS. Glasnow and his team had a 12-8 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. Last season Rodriguez and his team finished 11-17-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Rodriguez and his team put together a 6-6 record in the 12 games he pitched when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (61.5%)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is the underdog, +198 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -240 favorite at home.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Diamondbacks are -105 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -115.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The over/under for Dodgers-Diamondbacks on March 28 is 8.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Dodgers were favorites in 157 games last season and came away with the win 93 times (59.2%) in those contests.

Last season Los Angeles came away with a win 22 times in 29 chances when named as a favorite of at least -240 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents hit the over in 83 of their 177 games with a total last season.

The Diamondbacks won 47.1% of the games last season they were the underdog on the moneyline (33-37).

Arizona did not play as a moneyline underdog of +198 or longer last year.

The Diamondbacks played in 158 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 79 times (79-71-8).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani collected 172 hits, posted an OBP of .392 and a .622 SLG last season.

Kyle Tucker slashed .266/.377/.464 and finished with an OPS of .841.

Last season, Mookie Betts finished with 20 home runs, 82 RBI and a batting average of .258 last season.

Freddie Freeman slashed .295/.367/.502 and finished with an OPS of .869.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo put up an on-base percentage of .389 and a slugging percentage of .462 a season ago.

Corbin Carroll registered 146 hits while batting .259.

Ketel Marte hit .283 with 28 doubles, 28 home runs and 64 walks a season ago.

Nolan Arenado hit .237 with 18 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 28 walks.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

3/27/2026: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 3/26/2026: 8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 9/25/2025: 8-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/24/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/23/2025: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/31/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/30/2025: 6-1 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

6-1 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/29/2025: 3-0 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-0 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/21/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/20/2025: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

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